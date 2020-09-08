Becoming an international super star is something that many actors dream of. However, it’s not an easy thing to accomplish. After all, just finding success as an actor in one country is hard enough, nevermind crossing boarders. Despite the challenges though, Clémence Poésy has managed to accomplish just that. The French actress who began her career in France has since gone on to become well-known all over the world for her role in shows like Gossip Girl and in movies like the Harry Potter franchise. Clémence has become popular for her natural ability to transform into any kind of character. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Clémence Poésy.
1. Her Father Works In The Entertainment Industry
Clémence grew up around the entertainment industry thanks to her father, Etienne, who runs a theater company and is an actor. In fact, it was her father who gave Clémence her first acting role when she was 14-years-old. At the time though, she was excited to act simply to have an opportunity to spend more time with her dad. It was actually watching other people act that really inspired her to get into the industry.
2. She’s Also A Singer
Being an actress is what Clémence is best-known for, but she’s also got some other talents under her sleeve one of which is singing. She sang background vocals with Miles Kane on his 2008 song “Happenstance”. However, she told 52 Insights that she has no interest in pursuing singing any further than that.
3. She’s A Mother
Clémence has always been notoriously private about her personal life, but we do know that she is the proud mother of a son named Liam who was born in 2017. Liam’s father’s identity has never been revealed to the public. In 2019 stories began to circulate that Clémence was pregnant with her second child. The identity of her second father’s child has never been revealed either.
4. She’s A Model
Clémence is a true natural in front of the camera, and that doesn’t just include acting. She’s also done some modeling over the years as well. She has been on the cover of several magazines including Jalouse and Nylon. Clémence also modeled in an ad campaign for the GAP in 2008.
5. She Loves Doing Yoga
Staying active is one of Clémence’s favorite ways to decompress, and yoga is one of her favorite activities. She told Telegraph, “I’ve been doing yoga regularly for eight years. I think it’s the perfect discipline for strengthening both the body and the mind. Yoga connects with the body, it creates a calm inner dialogue and allows you to understand your body better.”
6. She Considers Herself A Feminist
Clémence was raised in an open minded household where she was taught about the importance of social justice and equality. During her interview with Telegraph, she shared that she considers herself a feminist and was born to be one. She has worked with several organizations to help in the fight for gender equality both in and out of the entertainment industry.
7. She Thinks That Perfection Is A Trap
There are many people out there who are always working hard to be perfect. People in the entertainment industry often feel this pressure for perfection from everyone around them. However, the reality is that there is no such thing as perfection, and constantly aiming for it can be counter productive. Clémence thinks it’s important not to fall into the trap of perfection, especially when it comes to standards of beauty.
8. She Didn’t Watch TV Growing Up
Despite having a father who has always worked in the entertainment industry, Clémence didn’t grow up watching lots of TV. Her mom even told her and her sister that the TV was broken so they wouldn’t be tempted to watch. She did, however, spend a lot of time going to theater productions and to the movies.
9. The 70s Is Her Favorite Decade
Is it possibly to feel nostalgic about a time and place you’ve never experienced first-hand? Maybe Clémence Poésy is proof that it is. She was born in the 80s, but Clémence still feels the most connected to the 70s. She told Interview Magazine, “My references, my musical tastes, everything that I like, in fact, comes from the ’70s.”
10. She Would Love To Perform Tom Waits
Even though Clémence has no interest in pursuing a career as a professional singer, there is still one musician she would love to get the chance to sing with: Tom Waits. The Grammy Award winning musician has been in the industry for almost 50 years and has released more than a dozen albums.