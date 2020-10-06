10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cody Gifford

You all know his mother very well. Her name is Kathie Lee Gifford, and she might be one of the most famous faces in television hosting history. She’s a woman everyone adores, and Cody Gifford is her son. He recently wed the love of his life, and he’s making some big-time headlines for his beautiful wedding and his new nuptials. We thought we might get to know him a bit better. We know his mom so well, and we’ve heard her talking about him for so long off and on when she’s working and sharing some personal stories, so let’s get to know this new groom and what his life is like growing up with such famous parents.
1. He’s in His 30s
He was born on March 22, 1990, which means he celebrated his thirtieth birthday in 2020. He’s a man who didn’t get to celebrate the way he wanted to, most likely. The pandemic hit just a week before, and the world was mostly shut down at that time. It’s something we cannot even imagine dealing with, but he didn’t seem to let that change his own course.
2. He’s Educated
When he became an adult, he knew he wanted to go to college and receive a good education, and so he did. He attended the University of Southern California as well as the University of Oxford. We cannot think of two better institutions in which to attend your higher education years.
3. He’s Been With His Wife Since 2013
He and his wife have been together nearly 7 years. They shared their engagement in 2019, and they planned their beautiful wedding in about a year. His mother is so happy for the couple, and it’s clear to us that they are a great one, too.
4. His Sister Just Got Married, Too
Imagine planning your own wedding at the same time as your sister is planning hers. His sister just got married two months ago, and we imagine that it’s been a lot of work for his mother trying to coordinate schedules, families, guest lists, and what she’s wearing as the mother of both the bride and the groom in such a short period of time. But, what a time this had to be for her to have so much of her family around and to have so much love to celebrate.
5. His Wife is Loved
Her name is Erika, and his family adores her. His sister is happy that they are now official sisters, and his mother adores her, too. This is a big, happy family, and we cannot think of anything more exciting than when a couple is so welcomed into their hearts and homes and families by both sides like this one.
6. He Went to College with His Wife
They both went to USC, which may or may not be where they met. We aren’t entirely sure about that, but we think it’s so fun to get to say that you got to go to college with the man or the woman that you get to marry. What a fun story to share with their future kids.
7. He’s a Business Owner
He is a founder. He founded the Gifford Media Group himself. He works there are a producer for anything that is media related, whether it is media, film, or television. He’s doing quite well in his business, too, and he is proud of all that he has accomplished.
8. He Started as a Writer
Before he began his career as a business founder and a producer, he was a man who was working as a writer at some of the biggest production companies in the country. He wrote for Scott Free Productions before he moved over to Twentieth Century Fox, and he did well with both.
9. He Wrote in College
While attending the University of Oxford, he was also a contributing writer for the school’s paper. It’s the oldest independent newspaper at the school, and he did a wonderful job writing for it. It’s called the Cherwell, and that’s an impressive thing to add to your resume.
10. He’s Smart
We already know that he got to attend two really amazing universities, but he did so with a lot of knowledge. He didn’t just go and have a good time because of who he is or because of who his parents were, which is something that many people seem to think about celebrities and their kids. He’s smart enough to have done this on his own, and he did so by graduating Magna Cum Laude.