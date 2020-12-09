Cody Nickson made his reality TV debut when he became a House Guest on Big Brother in 2017. Although he didn’t win his season of the show, his TV journey didn’t end there. In 2018, he became a contestant on The Amazing Race, and he and his now wife, Jessica, went home with the show’s million dollar prize. His win on The Amazing Race made him the first person in the show’s history to win after also being a cast member on Big Brother. Although he hasn’t made any TV appearances in the last two years, Cody has earned himself a permanent spot in the reality TV history books. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Cody Nickson.
1. He’s An Iowa Native
Cody was born and raised in a small town in Iowa called Lake Mills. According to City-Data.com, the town has a population of just over 2,000 people. Cody attended and graduated from Lake Mills High School. Cody is very proud of his midwestern roots although he current lives in Texas with his wife and their children.
2. He Has Acting Experience
Some people may think that reality TV is the only experience Cody has with being in front of a camera, but that’s not true. He actually appeared in an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful in 2018. Unfortunately for his fans, it doesn’t look like he has any plans to do more acting.
3. He Loves To Surf
Cody is a very active person and he loves a good adrenaline rush. Surfing is one of his favorite things to do. In his bio on the CBS website he said, “I started surfing when I was stationed in North Carolina and now I take surfing trips to North Carolina or California when I get the chance.”
4. He Was Nominated For A People’s Choice Award
When people think of People’s Choice Awards, they tend to think of actors and musicians, but the award show is also inclusive of reality TV stars. In 2018, Cody was nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2018 for his participation in The Amazing Race.
5. He’s An Entrepreneur
Nick has leveraged the success he’s had on a reality TV to start his own business. He is the proud owner of Couple’s Coffee Company. On the business’ website Cody said, “Through the years, I have traveled the world and studied coffee throughout various nations. I’ve learned that no matter where you are, whether adding stuff or drinking it black, everyone likes a full bodied, highly caffeinated, and finely roasted cup of coffee. That is why I created the perfect formulations that are boldly roasted to excellence right here in these United States and bringing it to you.”
6. He Thinks COVID-19 Is A Scam
Since being in the spotlight, Cody has often been called problematic for some of the things he’s said on social media. Recently, he stirred the pot yet again when he made the term “scamdemic” a discount code for orders on Couple’s Coffee Company. Although he has received a lot of criticism, Cody prides himself on being impossible to offend.
7. He’s Got Some Serious Rubix Cube Skills
Being a reality TV star isn’t the only thing Cody has to offer the world, apparently he’s also really talented when it comes to solving a Rubix cube. According to his CBS bio, Cody can solve the brain twisting puzzle in under a minute. If you’ve ever attempted to solve a Rubix cube you know that this is very impressive.
8. He’s A Military Vet
Cody is a proud veteran of the United States military. He began his service in the Air Force but eventually transferred to the Marine Corps. During his time in the military he was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. Cody was honorably discharged in 2012.
9. He Doesn’t Like To Dress Up
Cody is a very casual person and he isn’t afraid to let the world know. In his CBS bio he mentioned that he’s never worn a suit a single time in his life. However, this is no longer the cast because he definitely worse a suit on his wedding day. There’s a good chance he hasn’t worn one since, though.
10. He Loves To Cook
Lots of people see cooking as a necessary evil and only spend time in the kitchen because they have to. That isn’t how Cody sees things though. He actually loves to cook and enjoys getting the chance to be creative with his meals. He often shares photos and videos of his culinary creations with his followers on Instagram.