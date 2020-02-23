10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cody Orlove

Cody Orlove is an internet sensation that has managed to cause more controversy over the past few months than most influencers and celebrities cause in an entire lifetime. From being reported missing and then being found to being the sudden center of attention when someone reported that he got married without any fanfare or any attention, he’s all over the map and we aren’t really sure what to believe about him. Is he someone who has that situation under control, or is he someone who has a lot more to work with than he’s giving himself credit for? We don’t know, per se, but we do know that we want to get to know more about him and his seemingly very dramatic life.
1. He Did Get Married
When the star posted a video of himself on his YouTube channel a few days ago with the announcement that he is and his internet girlfriend decided to get married and tie the knot, it was thought that it might just be clickbait. Did he really do it, or did he just say that they did it so that people would click on his link and that he would get the numbers he needed? Well, he did get married, but it wasn’t a long-term situation. Turns out, he got married for 24-hours, very Britney Spears style. He’s too young, and they just wanted to do something fun for a day. Fans were not that impressed.
2. He’s Famous for Karaoke
When he gained his fame and all of those good things, it was when he was a karaoke singer on the channel, and that was all there was to it. There was very little fanfare associated with him as a person, but he did make it famous from his karaoke videos on both YouTube and TikTok. People love him.
3. He Gained Big Popularity With his Girlfriend
He was initially famous on his own. However, he and his girlfriend, fellow internet famous girl Zoe Laverne, decided to start dating and them team up to create content together, he really became famous. They seem to have taken the world by storm with this partnership, and they seem to know it. We don’t know if they will stay together, of course, but they might just make it work so that they can keep their level of success.
4. He Went Missing
When the star turned 18, he actually went missing for two whole days. He was reported as a missing person, and everyone was worried. It was just a few days after his birthday, and it was Laverne who called the police to let them know that his clothes and his car was gone, his phone no longer worked, and his family could not find him. Of course, it looks like a traditional missing person in terms of an adult who simply decided to get lost for a while. Fortunately, he was found.
5. His Return was Without Fanfare
After he was reported missing, many people thought that it might be a joke and that they were pranking the world, but his friends and his family didn’t think so. We don’t know where he was or what he was up to, though. Two days after he was missing, he came to Instagram to tell his fans that he was home, to stop worrying, and to calm down. He didn’t have any explanation as to where he was or what he was doing, and it was all a little questionable.
6. It’s Not All Sunshine in his Relationship
He and Zoe are together now, but they actually spent a lot of time apart in 2019. They broke up in March and spent most of the year working together as friends but as nothing else, but it seems their new wedding announcement means that they are back together. We don’t know, and it doesn’t make much sense.
7. His Instagram is All About his Love
If you ever had any question whether or not he is really into his girlfriend, the answer is yes. If you take a look at his Instagram feed, it’s mostly photos of them together. They’re kissing, they’re close, they’re obviously in love. The other photos are of himself posing in some way, but the vast majority of them are all about his lady love.
8. He’s From Chicago
He was born in the Windy City, where he only spent a portion of his childhood. He didn’t stick around there for very long, though, as his family quickly decided that their life in that specific city was almost over, and they were going to pick up and move. We don’t know if they left for Georgia for fun, for work, for family, or for something else, but only that they did leave and that he was raised in Georgia.
9. He’s Got a Bit Insta Following
His Instagram feed has more of a following than so many of the major influencers in the world. He even has more followers than many celebrities. Right now, he’s at 1.9 million and counting. There are some major celebs who don’t even have that many, and even his girlfriend has well over a million people on her Instagram page. She’s got what people want, and so does he. It’s interesting for a couple of young teens who seem to have a lot of living left to do in their lives to have this much going on for doing what we cannot even begin to figure out for a living.
10. His Girlfriend Cheated
Their situation was one that they tried really hard to keep quiet, but things did not work out that way for them. They were together, and then they were not, and then they kept working together. They had to keep working together, though, because that’s how they make their living. However, the story that she cheated on him eventually came out, and fans were not happy – but they were more upset that the couple broke up than the fact that she cheated.