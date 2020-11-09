At this point in his career, Colin Lawrence has been acting for longer than some of his fans have been alive. He made his on screen debut in 1995 and he has managed to work consistently ever since. His resume includes a long list of roles in films and TV shows, and he has gotten to work with some of the biggest names in the business along the way. Most viewers will recognize Colin the most from his role in shows like The Killing, iZombie, and Riverdale. His current tole as Preacher in the Netflix series, Virgin River, has also started to get him lots of recognition. If you’re not familiar with Colin yet, not is the perfect time. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Colin Lawrence.
1. He Quit A Day Job To Get Into Acting
Colin’s path to becoming a professional actor wasn’t quite as cut and dry as some of his colleagues. Instead of going to drama school and auditioning for professional roles prior to graduating, Colin was working a ‘normal’ job before he started acting. He quit his job to take acting classes and never really looked back. Most people would think it’s irresponsible to quite a stable job to pursue a career in the arts, but Colin’s success is a prime example of what can happen when you follow your dreams.
2. Working With Arnold Schwarzenegger Left Colin Starstruck
Colin has gotten the chance to collaborate with some major stars throughout his career, but none of them had him feeling like a fan as much as the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two worked together on the sci-film The 6th Day which was released in 2000.
3. He Is Originally From London
Colin has a much more diverse background than many people realize. Although he is typically considered a Canadian actor, and it’s true that he was raised in Canada and lived there for much of his life, he was actually born in London. Colin’s parents are originally from Jamaica.
4. He Has More Than 100 Acting Credits
Colin might not be considered a household name, but his resume still speaks for itself. Throughout his career, he has manage to rack up more than 130 acting credits. He has appeared in shows like Supernatural and The L Word and movies like Watchmen and Fifty Shades Darker.
5. His Wife Is An Actress
Colin’s wife is actress Lucia Waters and they have been together for more than 20 years. Like Colin, Lucia has also had a long and successful acting career that includes nearly 100 on screen credits. The two got the chance to play a couple on screen during an episode of The 4400.
6. He Is A Girl Dad
In addition to being a devoted husband, Colin is also a very proud girl dad who has two young daughters. He loves being a father and spending time with his daughters is his top priority. No matter how busy his schedule gets, he always makes it a point to make memories with his daughters.
7. He Is A Basketball Fan
Since Canada is the place Colin considers home, it’s only right that he be a fan of the country’s only NBA team, the Toronto Raptors. Colin loves supporting the team and goes to as many lives games as he can. As you can imagine, he was extremely happen when the team won the championship in 2019.
8. He Almost Went Into A Career In Law Enforcement
Pursuing an acting career certainly isn’t easy. Most actors spend years auditioning before they land their first major role, and Colin’s journey was very similar. Although things initially started off on a high note for him, he eventually hit a dry spell and it made him contemplate transitioning into a career in law enforcement.
9. He Love Cooking
Colin’s character on Virgin River is a master in the kitchen. Naturally, lots of fans have wondered whether or not Colin knows his way around a kitchen in real life. The answer is yes. During an interview with Harlequin Books, Colin said that he really enjoys cooking and slow cooked ribs are his speciality. At some point, he may even want to get into the restaurant business.
10. He Is A Comic Book Fan
Colin has been a comic book fan for most of his life and he’s been lucky to be be able to incorporate that love into his love for acting. Multiple projects he’s been a part of were originally comic books. As a reader, he was a big fan of New Teen Titans growing up, and would like to play Cyborg if he ever got the chance.