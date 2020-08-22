Not to be confused with the Chicago Cubs pitcher with the same name, Colin Rea is a TikTok store who has a TikToker who has been making a name for himself on the app. Although his following isn’t as big as many of the platform’s other influencers, his numbers certainly aren’t anything to laugh at. At the moment, he has 684,000 followers and he’ll probably have even more by the time you read this article. Through his TikTok videos, Colin has become known for funny videos and his willingness to show love to other creators. But to his rise to social media fame, Colin was living a completely different life. Continue for 10 things you didn’t know about Colin Rea.
1. He’s Served A Prison Sentence
The fact that Colin has been to prison has never really been a secret, but the reason for his time behind bars wasn’t something he made public until recently. When Colin was just 18-years-old, he was arrested for robbing a local hotel and store. His prison sentence came less than a year after graduating from high school.
2. He Was On Parole
His time in prison may be over, but in a sense Colin is still paying on his debt to society. After his release, he was put on parole and became determined to stay out of trouble. The good news is that it looks like he has focused his energy on creating content and has left the past behind him. It’s unclear whether or not he is still on parole.
3. He’s A Hip-Hop Fan
Colin has always loved music and is a big hip-hop fan. He occasionally plays songs in the background of his TikTok videos and sometimes even shares album recommendations on Instagram. He definitely prefers more lyrical hip-hop over some of the more popular stuff today.
4. He Has A Close Relationship With His Family
When people get in trouble with the law, it often causes a rift in their relationships with their family members. Fortunately for Colin, that doesn’t seem to be the case for him. He appears to have a great relationship with his family and they provide him with a strong and stable support system.
5. He Doesn’t Mind Sharing Stories About His Time In Prison
A lot of times when people get out of prison, they decide that they want to forget about that part of their lives as much as they can. Colin has taken a different approach though. As you can imagine, his social media fans aren’t shy about asking him questions about his time in prison and he doesn’t mind answering them. He has taken a lot of time to share different stories about his time as an inmate.
6. He’s All About Spreading Positivity
Despite not always making the best decisions, Colin is a firm believer that you don’t have to let your past define who you are today or who you will be in the future. He enjoys using his platform to spread positivity and he hopes that his story can inspire others who may come from similar backgrounds.
7. He’s From Pennsylvania
Colin was born and raised in Chambersburg, PA where he attended Chambersburg High School. By the looks of his social media posts, he still lives in the area today. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to move to Los Angeles at some point if things continue to go well with his social media career.
8. His Father Passed Away In 2019
On top of his prison stint, things have always been easy for Colin in other ways. In 2019, his father, David, passed away at the age of 50. Luckily for Colin, he was out of prison and able to spend time with David before he died. He hasn’t opened up much about his father, but he did share an old photo of them together with the caption “Miss you pop”.
9. He Participated in Black Out Tuesday
Colin is very open about the fact that he has been to prison, but other than that he doesn’t share much about his personal life and opinions. However, on June 2, he did show his solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by participating in a virtual protest called Black Out Tuesday.
10. He Has A Bet Riding On A Million TikTok Followers
Colin recently shared that his little sister bet him $100 that he won’t be able to get a million followers on TikTok. Not only is he confident that he will reach a million, but he’s pretty sure it will happen this year. He has since amended to add that his sister must trick-or-treat at the TikTok symbol if he hits a million followers by October 24, 2020.