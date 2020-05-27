When YouTube first launched back in 2005, most people probably never imagined that it’d become a platform where people could make millions of dollars by simply uploading videos. However, that’s exactly what happened and YouTubers like Colleen Ballinger are very grateful. Ballinger is a well-known YouTuber with nearly 20 million total subscribers. She’s best-known for her persona, Miranda Sings, and she had managed to use her YouTube popularity to expand into other avenues. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Colleen Ballinger.
1. She Draws Inspiration From Her Comments
If you’ve ever read the comments under any popular person’s post, you’ve seen how brutal they can be. People can be relentless in the comments section, and lots of internet celebrities choose to ignore them completely. However, Colleen actually enjoys reading the comments and draws inspiration from the mean things people say to her.
2. She Was Home Schooled
There’s often a perception that kids who are home schooled are socially awkward and not as well adjusted as kids who attend traditional school. However, those ideas are nothing more than stereotypes. Colleen was home school in middle school and attended public school for high school.
3. People Didn’t Always Believe In Her Acting Abilities
Although Colleen is very popular on YouTube now, there have been plenty of people who doubted her along the way. Once she decided that she wanted to transition into acting, she was faced with lots of doubts from people who thought she didn’t have the neccesary skills to act. However, Colleen has continued to prove all of her naysayers wrong.
4. She’s Been Married Twice
At just 33-years-old, Colleen is already on her second marriage. In 2015, Colleen married fellow YouTuber, Joshua Evans, but unfortunately, the marriage lasted just a little over a year. When the couple initially decided to go their separate ways, they posted a breakup video on YouTube that has since been deleted. In 2018, Colleen married Erik Stocklin. The couple now has one child together, a son named Flynn.
5. She Was Accused Of Making Racist Comments
Colleen’s time in the spotlight hasn’t been smooth sailing. She’s also had to deal with some controversy over the years. Some of her old content has been criticized for its insensitivity. Over a decade ago, she posted a video in which she and her sister pretended Latina. Colleen has recently issued an apology for her behavior in the video. In regards to the video, she said, “It is not funny, and it is completely hurtful. I am so ashamed and embarrassed that I ever thought this was okay. I was a sheltered teenager who was stupid and ignorant and clearly extremely culturally insensitive.”
6. She Was In An Ariana Grande Video
When Colleen first created her YouTube channel, there’s no way she could have imagined it would eventually result in her being featured in a music video by one of pop music’s biggest stars. But that’s exactly what happened. Colleen made an appearance in the video for Ariana Grande’s 2019 single, “Thank U, Next”.
7. She Still Deals With Nervousness
Even though Colleen has been entertaining for more than a decade, she still gets nervous in some situations. She told Forbes, ” I spend most of my time at home, filming myself alone in my room with lipstick all over my face. That tends to sink into your brain a little bit like…”
8. She Has Her Own Lipstick
Colleen’s bold lipstick has become a signature element of her Miranda character. Now, anyone who is interested in the duplicating the look can easily do so. Colleen has released a line of Miranda Sings lipsticks that are available for purchase.
9. She’s Won Awards
Colleen’s career has been successful in more ways than one. On top of having millions of YouTube subscribers, she’s also been recognized for her work, she’s also been recognized with awards outside of the platform. In 2015, she won two awards: a Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star: Comedy and a Streamy Award for Performance Awards: Best Actress.
10. She’s All About Authenticity
The main goal of Colleen’s content is to make people laugh. But more than that, she wants to create an atmosphere that’s all about authenticity. Even though Miranda is just a character, Colleen still wants her to be as real as possible. Miranda said, ” I think the biggest thing I’ve learned with getting the character of Miranda is as crazy as she is, trying to keep her authentic is key. I know that sounds strange, considering what the character is, but for me, everything I do in character is about trying to make sure it’s true and real and authentic to her.”