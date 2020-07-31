Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Columbus Short

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Columbus Short

34 seconds ago

15 years ago, Columbus Short was one of Hollywood’s brightest rising stars. He was young, talented, and hard working. He quickly became well-known for his role in movies like Stomp the Yard, This Christmas, and Cadillac Records. In 2012 he started getting even more attention when he was cast as Harrison in the hit TV show, Scandal. Unfortunately, personal issues surrounding drug use kept Columbus from reaching his full potential. Over the last several years, he has struggled to make a comeback, but his dedicated fans are still holding out hope that he will return to the spotlight. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Columbus Short.

1. He’s Choreographed For Britney Spears

Acting is what Columbus is most famous for, but he’s also a really talented dancer and choreographer who has worked with some big names in the dance world. He once danced with Britney Spears and even got the chance to perform with her at the NFL kickoff in 2003. He also choreographed her Onyx Hotel Tour which took place in 2003.

2. He’s A Father

Columbus Short has had a lot of ups and downs in his relationship history. He has been married and divorced twice. He is currently married to his former publicist, Aida Abramayan, the couple has one child together. Columbus also has two other children from previous relationships. Unfortunately, it looks like he doesn’t have the best relationship with all of his children due to issues with his exes.

3.  He’s An Author

Life hasn’t been easy for Columbus and he’s ready to share his story with the world. He is currently working on a book titled, Short Stories: The Autobiography of Columbus Short which will go into the details of many of his experiences. The book is expected to be released in September 2020.

4. He Loves To Work Out

Most people would agree that exercising is just as good for the mind as it is the body. Although it can be hard to feel motivated to go to the gym, once you do it, you’re likely to feel much better. Those reasons are a huge part of why Columbus loves to hit the gym. He spends a lot of time working out and he’s focused on staying in great shape.

5. He Wants To Be Remembered As A Good Man

Have you ever thought about how you want people to remember you after you’re gone? Most people will have a different answer as to what they want their legacy to be. For Columbus though, the answer to that question is quite easy. During an interview with AALBC, he said he wants to be remembered as “a good man.”

6. He Was Abused By His Babysitter

Several years ago when news began to circulate that Columbus was struggling with a drug problem, many people thought that Hollywood and being in the spotlight were causing him to act out. However, Columbus has a history of trauma that began long before he became an actor. In 2019, he revealed that he had been molested by his babysitter when he was a child.

7. He Was Good Friends With Lee Thompson Young

In 2013, actor Lee Thompson Young died by suicide. His sudden passing came as a shock to his friends, family, colleagues, and fans. Young’s death was especially hard on Columbus who was one of his closest friends. Columbus says that he learned of Young’s death while he was on set at Scandal. The news is what initially sent him into a downward spiral.

8. He’s Released Music

Despite the ups and downs he’s faced over the years, Columbus has refused to give up. Although he hasn’t had a major acting role since he was let go from Scandal, he has continued to express his creative side. He recently released a song called “Falling Apart” and he likely has more music on the way.

9. He’s Originally From Missouri

Columbus was born Kansas City, Missouri where he spent the early years of his life. By the time he was three years old, he had developed an interest in acting. He started by putting on little shows at home for his family. His family eventually relocated to Los Angeles where Columbus started to get involved in local theater groups.

10. He Was In You Got Served

Most people didn’t start getting familiar with Columbus Short until he played DJ Williams in the movie Stomp The Yard. However, he actually had a couple of minor roles before that. In fact, his first ever film appearance was in the 2004 movie, You Got Served in which he played one of the dancers.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from The Trailer for Netflix Series Biohackers
Check Out The Rick and Morty Season 5 First Look Video
This is Why Violet Disappeared From Saved by the Bell
Why The Olsen Twins Are Involved with the New Unsolved Mysteries
Five Movies That Were Made Too Late to Be Relevant
Five Movies You Totally Regret Letting Your Kids Watch
Gundala Looks Like a Superhero Movie for the Ages
Star Wars Screen test
The Five Least Believable Things in Star Wars Movies
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Columbus Short
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rhea Chakraborty
Who Would Win a Cage Match Fight: Elon Musk or Johnny Depp?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about James Hawley
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Here’s A Good Idea For The Last Of Us Part 3
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon