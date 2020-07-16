Composer Ludwig Göransson Perform Mandalorian Theme in Sick Music Video

How many of us ever really think about the music and the process that goes into making it for every show or movie we watch? The answer might actually be ‘a lot’ from some people, but it’s likely that while a lot of folks like the music they might not think too much about what goes into making it. Watching Ludwig Goransson take on the challenge of playing the musical score that came to be one of the biggest identifying traits of The Mandalorian is pretty interesting since it might make a person wonder just how he picked out the different sounds, instruments, and then put them together. To some, creating music almost like telling a story, which it kind of is from a different perspective since the music itself writes the narrative and the melody goes along to tell where it will go and what kind of intensity it will take on. Understanding what goes together and why though is something that usually takes a trained ear and a level of intuition that goes beyond being impressive and is in some ways a little mystifying since a lot of people don’t understand how it happens. There are some folks that would claim that the music just speaks to them, and while that might elicit a few grins and chuckles that come from a lack of understanding, those of us that in the business of creating things might comprehend just what it means.
This video is pretty simple and straightforward as it gives a good idea of how Ludwig went about recreating the score for this video, but the whole idea of letting a creation find its own way forward is something that a lot of people find to be an odd and in some cases disquieting statement. This works for music as well as for novels, though some might deny it largely because they want everything regimented, ordered, and planned down to the last vowel and note. But letting things off the chain so to speak for a little while can work wonders since innovation isn’t just born from careful planning, it has to be allowed to roam free and do its own thing from time to time. Music is, in its own way, a kind of free and spirited form of expression that some can break down into a simple form that becomes something akin to a math problem, and others see as a free-range practice in storytelling that attempts to use emotion on a level that many might feel but can’t fully explain. Yes, I’m waxing on and on, but good music tends to do that to some folks and it’s an interesting quality that it carries.
It goes without saying that a lot of us are waiting patiently or impatiently for season 2 of The Mandalorian to come around, and are fervently hoping that it will happen on time without any delays. So far it does sound as though it might happen, though until it’s released on Disney+, a lot of people probably won’t be holding their breath, largely because the shutdown and the lockdown have affected quite a bit when it comes to entertainment, and there’s no telling just what will be pushed back or delayed at this point. There are already plenty of rumors going around about the show, some that started back in December of 2019, right after the show ended on a finale that was nothing less than great, and all the way up to now when it’s been announced just who will be expected in the upcoming second season and what could possibly happen to the lead character and his young charge. People are almost frothing at the mouth to know what’s going to happen and are making pretty bold predictions about what we’ll get to see and how it will all unfold. So far a lot of people are thinking that Boba Fett, if he really shows up, will end up tangling with Mando, which some think would be a good fight, while others believe that Fett might overshadow the main character. Another character of note that is said to be coming is Ahsoka Tano, and given that she’s become one of the more popular characters in the franchise since the Clone Wars animated series she could end up stealing the show as well.
All that one can say at this point is that when that familiar music hits it’s going to bedlam online not too long after as a lot of us will gladly be reporting what’s happening and perhaps confirming rumors that have been spreading or even going so far as to come up with new rumors and state in disbelief that whatever happens was something we didn’t see coming. It’s happened already in season one, so it could easily happen again.