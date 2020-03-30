10 Things You Didn’t Know About Connie Crayden

Connie Crayden is a reality television star who became famous after appearing in the televised social experiment series called “Married At First Sight Australia.” She was matched with Jonethen Musulin of Queensland. Things didn’t go the way that she had hoped and some fans felt her pain as the experimental marriage took a turn for the worst. We wanted to know more about Connie and so we investigated her personal life and her past. Here are 10 things that we learned about her that you may not have already known.
1. Connie Crayden is fighting loneliness
One of the reasons why Connie wanted to appear on “Married At First Sight,” is because of her extreme loneliness. She had not been in a relationship for five years prior to getting together with Jonethen Musulin for the show. She was just looking for a way to ease the pain of being alone and although she didn’t get a lot of support for taking the chance, she was brave enough to give it a shot and go it on her own for the chance at finding true love.
2. She is moving up in life
Connie currently works as a retail assistant in Melbourne, Vic, Australia. She is also a student who is steadfastly working towards her degree. She hopes to become a marine biologist when she completes her studies. Kudos to her for working her way through college.
3. Crayden has confidence issues
We couldn’t help but feel bad for Connie Crayden because she has a lack of confidence in herself. She is lonely and this is in part because of the fact that she is introverted. She’s not totally comfortable with who she is, and she feels awkward when she is around the opposite sex. She often wonders if there is something wrong with herself because of her fear of being rejected.
4. She went against her family’s wishes
When Connie told her family that she was planning to appear on “Married At First Sight,” the announcement was met with disapproval. She shared in her introduction that her mum did not agree with her participation in the MAFS social experiment and warned her against it. Connie didn’t allow the fact that her family disagreed with her decision to stop her. She wants to find love and to bring her loneliness to an end, but instead of being happy, she has cried bitter tears throughout the experience.
5. There are rumors that Connie has a new boyfriend
The gossip-columns are lit up with rumors that Connie Crayden has found somebody new. Photographers have captured images of her enjoying time on the beach sunbathing with a mystery gentleman. She has even been seen massaging his neck. The response from fans over the rumors was overwhelmingly positive. Her television husband Jonethen Musulin hasn’t been very encouraging and so she has every right to find happiness with someone who actually does find her attractive.
6. Connie is making us wonder why she stays
Connie Crayden has admitted that her experimental husband Jonethen has gotten together with the other guys on the cast to go out and take care of promotional activities. But he promised her that he would come back and spend time with her and have a drink. He didn’t keep his word and instead, got wrapped up in his meet and greets and didn’t bother to give her the time of day. He’s also given strong indications that he’s not that into her. After voting to leave 3 weeks in a row, Connie still voted to stay so fans are wondering why she would continue to stay in a relationship where she doesn’t appear to be very highly valued.
7. She’s reportedly dating a co-star
The latest news release about Connie Crayden suggests that she is dating a co-star. Although it’s not the mystery man that she was seen with on the beach, there are tales circulating about a hook up between her and Matt Agnew. Although it’s still a bit of speculation at this point, the rumors have been flying like wildfire.
8. Connie confirmed a split with Jonethen
Connie Crayden was invited to a radio station for an interview about MAFS. She accepted and recently confirmed that Jonethen had finally placed the last straw on the camel’s back in their relationship. It was her birthday but he had other things to do on the day and he failed to keep a promise that he made to her. This seemed to be enough for Connie who confirmed the breakup on the radio interview recently.
9. She wasn’t totally sure about Jonethen
Even though Ms. Crayden voted to stay in the relationship when Musulin voted to leave, she had her reservations. She is the kind of person who believes in giving it all she has and leaving no stone unturned. She shared that there were clues in the things that he said that kept her on guard. His talk about being on television seemed to be the main focus versus finding a loving relationship.
10. You can follow her on social media
Fans of Connie Crayden will be happy to know that she has an Instagram account. This is a great resource for fans who want to keep up with the things that are trending in her life. There are only about 218 posts so far but we expect these to pick up. At the last check, Connie had 64.4 thousand followers. There are some great photos of Connie on this page. This is a good way to get to know her a little better and keep up with the good things that are happening for her. She learned a lot on the show and she is applying it to her life as she moves forward