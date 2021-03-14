Connor Christian has prepared his entire career for a moment like the one he had during his blind audition on The Voice. His rendition of “Bright Lights” by Gary Clark Jr. turned out to be a big hit among the judges. Even the viewers at home couldn’t help but notice there was something special about Connor. Three out of the four turned their chairs around and hoped they could persuade him to join their team. Connor decided to go with Team Blake. As his journey on the show continues, Connor is looking forward to the possibility of becoming The Voice’s next winner. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Connor Christian from The Voice.
1. He Moved Around A Lot When He Was Younger
Connor was born in a small town in Ohio which is where he spent the early years of his life. Due to his father’s career, however, he spent a lot of time moving around. According to his bio, Connor said “I never lived anywhere long enough to think of it as a hometown, to make those lifelong memories and associations, so I learned to take little pieces from every stop and make them part of my story.” Some of the places he’s lived include India and Indonesia.
2. He Is A Devoted Christian
Music may seem like the most important thing in Connor’s life, but it’s really God. Connor grew up in the church and it was there where he first learned to foster his love for music. Even as an adult, his religion continues to be a major part of his life and his faith is something he knows he can always lean on.
3. He Is A Member Of A Band
Thanks to The Voice, the world is getting to know Connor as a solo act, but he’s also part of a pretty successful band. He is the frontman of The Southern Gothic which was formed in 2007. The band has released four studio albums with one of them reaching number 1 on the U.S. Heat chart.
4. He Is A Talented Tennis Player
Music isn’t the only thing Connor is good at. He grew up playing sports and became a very talented tennis player. He was voted player of the year back to back in high school and played a major role in helping the team reach three undefeated seasons. Connor’s love for tennis is still a big part of his life and he is currently a tennis coach.
5. He Plays Multiple Instruments
During his blind audition, viewers got to witness Connor’s guitar skills along with his amazing vocal abilities. In addition to the guitar, Connor also plays other instruments including the piano and and the mandolin. He’s also pretty nice with a drum machine.
6. He Is Married
Connor’s professional life isn’t the only area where things have gone well for him. He has also found the love of his life. Connor is happily married to a woman named Grace who worked as a neuro trauma nurse. According to her Instagram profile, she may originally be from Tampa, FL.
7. He Is A Very Adventurous Person
Connor may seem like a laid back and mellow person, but don’t let that fool you into thinking he doesn’t like a little excitement. He isn’t afraid of a little adrenaline rush and he loves having new experiences. He enjoys doing things like riding motorcycles, going snowboarding, and hiking.
8. He Comes From A Very Supportive Family
Although neither of Connor’s parents are musicians or do anything involving the arts, they have always supported their son’s dream of becoming a musician. Over the years, they have been his biggest fans and their commentary was one of the major highlights of his blind audition.
9. He Loves Telling Stories Through Music
Connor isn’t just a performer, he is also a talented songwriter. His songwriting skills have helped The Southern Gothic gain lots of recognition and he loves being able to share different stories and experiences through his music. While most of the performances on The Voice are of cover songs, it’ll be cool if we get the chance to hear one of his originals during the competition.
10. He Has Shared The Stage With Some Big Names
If Connor seemed a little calm when he was on the stage at The Voice it’s probably because that wasn’t his first time being on a major stage. Over the years he has gotten to perform alongside lots of big names in the music industry including Uncle Kracker, Willie Nelson, and ZZ Top.