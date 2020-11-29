Looking for love isn’t easy, and this is a lesson that Connor Saeli learned in front of millions of people when he competed on season 15 of The Bachelorette. Although he was eliminated during week seven, his journey with The Bachelor franchise didn’t stop there. He appeared on The Bachelor in Paradise where things started to look up for him in the romance department. He and former Bachelor contestant Whitney Fransway hit it off and started a relationship. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out between them, the experience earned them both a place in reality TV history. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Connor Saeli.
1. He Never Planned On Becoming A Reality TV Star
There are some people who have a goal of being on reality TV, but Connor has never been one of those people. He never envisioned himself being on a reality show and it wasn’t something he was looking for. In fact, he didn’t even sign up to be on The Bachelorette. He was actually nominated by a friend and didn’t even know until he received a phone call from producers.
2. He Started A Business
As someone who has always been passionate about health and fitness, Connor had dreams of turning that passion into a business opportunity. In 2019, that dream came true when he started his own company called Sael Wellness. The company sells merchandise as well as supplements.
3. He Has Traveled All Over The World
Connor is a very adventurous person and traveling is one of his favorite forms of adventure. He has been fortunate to have plenty of opportunities to visit different places and experience different cultures. Some of the countries he’s been to include Mexico, Monaco, and Spain.
4. He Lives With Another Former Bachelorette Contestant
Reality TV has brought lots of positive things to Connor’s life, and one of those things is a solid friendship. Connor and fellow Bachelorette contestant, Mike Johnson formed a strong bond in real life and they recently decided to become roommates. The two currently live together in an apartment in Austin, TX.
5. He Was A College Athlete
Sports have played a major role throughout Connor’s life, and the lessons he learned as a competitive athlete have remained with him. After a successful high school swimming career, he went on to become a member of the swim team at Southern Methodist University. He graduated from the school with a bachelor’s degree in finance.
6. He Is A YouTuber
His days on reality TV may be over, but that doesn’t mean he has completely given up being in front of the camera. He started a YouTube channel in October of 2019 and he has gained close to 4,000 subscribers since then. The channel has also gotten more than 148,000 viewers.
7. He Loves Giving Back To Others
Connor takes pride in being an active member of his community and he loves helping the people around him. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has done quite a bit of volunteer work over the years. He seems to be especially passionate about causes related to children and health.
8. He Is A Justin Bieber Fan
Connor may not fit the stereotype of a Bieleber, but he’s a Justin Bieber fan none the less and he isn’t afraid to admit it. During an interview Connor said, “I just think he always puts out jams…There are some people that definitely like to hate on his music, but at the end of the day, he has really good songs.”
9. He Quit His Job Right Before He Was Cast For The Bachelorette
After college, Connor was hired to work for Goldman Sachs. While some people may have considered that a dream job, Connor felt otherwise. Like many other millennials, Connor realized that working a 9 to 5 job simply wasn’t for him and he wanted to become an entrepreneur. Not long before he received a call about joining The Bachelorette, he had decided to quit his job. What may have felt like an extremely risky decision at the time, turned out to be one of the best decisions he’s made.
10. He’s Originally From Michigan
After attended college Connor decided to stay in the Dallas area permanently. As a result, some people may be under the impression that he is from Texas. In reality, however, he was born and raised in Michigan. He decided to move to Texas to attend college because he was tired of the cold. Not only did he find the warm weather he was looking for in Texas, but he also found a new place to call home.