Love is one thing that everyone wants, but something that most people have a hard time finding. So when Connor Trott joined the cast of Love Island USA for season two, he was hoping to meet the girl of his dreams. Connor’s good looks and charming personality made him a hit among the ladies and it didn’t take long for him to find someone he was interested in. Unfortunately though (potential spoiler alert), things didn’t work out the way he’d hoped. Although he does feel that he made a genuine connection with Mackenzie, he was sent home. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Connor Trott from Love Island USA.
1. He Is An Aspiring YouTuber
If you’re having withdrawals not that Connor is no longer on Love Island, you don’t have to go completely cold turkey. Connor has a YouTube channel where he posts vlogs and lots of fitness related videos. His channel only has 419 subscribers but he’s already gotten more than 38,000 views.
2. He Played Football
Connor has always been a very active person. He grew up playing sports and was a member of the varsity football team during high school. While he no longer appears to play football, health and fitness are still very big parts of his life and he loves sharing his passion with the world.
3. He Loves Karaoke
Having a good time is Connor’s speciality. His fun personality is one of the main things that started to get him attention when he was on Love Island. His bio for the show says that he really enjoys doing karaoke. He also loves to dance and let loose in his free time.
4. He Has A Master’s Degree
Don’t get it twisted, there’s much more to Connor than a nice body and a handsome face. He also has the brains to back all of it up. He attended Duquesne University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in accounting. The following year, he earned a master’s degree in accounting from Duquesne.
5. He Is Very Adventurous
Connor isn’t the type of guy who likes to sit in the house all day. Instead, he prefers to get out and enjoy the things around him. He is an adventurous person who loves to do things like go hiking and boating. He is always up for a good time and he likes to live in the moment and make the most out of everything like has to offer.
6. He Has A Podcast
Being on the show has definitely helped Connor’s social media presence, but even before he became a reality TV star he was trying to build a brand with his online presence. In 2019 he started a podcast called Law of Attraction. He hasn’t uploaded any episodes in a while but hopefully it’s something he gets back into.
7. He Is A Brand Ambassador
Having a large following on social media can definitely come in handy. With more than 100,000 followers on Instagram alone, Connor has gotten the opportunity to partner with brands to help promote their products. He is currently an ambassador for BPI Sports and MVMT. If his following continues to grow he will likely get even more opportunities in the future.
8. He Loves Pittsburgh
Connor was born and raised in Pittsburgh. Many people can’t wait to get the chance to finally leave their hometown, but that isn’t how Connor feels. He said, “being from Pittsburgh, never have any intentions of leaving in the future.” However, he did add that since Pittsburgh isn’t a major city, opportunities like Love Island don’t come around often so he knew he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity while he had the chance.
9. He Participated In Bodybuilding Competitions
Posting shirtless pictures on Instagram isn’t the only way Connor likes to show off his hard work. He’s also competed in body building competitions with National Physique Committee. Through his training services, Connor offers people the chance to build muscle and get toned so they can achieve their own fitness goals.
10. He Likes To Travel
They say your 20s is the time for you to explore and enjoy your life and that’s exactly what Connor is doing. He loves to travel and has visited lots of cool places in the United States. He loves visiting landmarks in different cities and enjoys going to places with warm weather. It doesn’t look like he’s done much international traveling yet but I’m sure he has that on the list of things he wants to do in the future.