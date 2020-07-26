Connor Yates has a great sense of humor and a bold personality – two things that have certainly come in handy on his rise to internet fame. Yates, who also goes by the nickname “Paper”, has become a familiar face on TikTok. He currently has almost 540,000 subscribers on the platform. He is known for his comedic skits and frequent collaborations with other popular people on TikTok. Although his following isn’t as big as some of the other influencers, Connor’s numbers are growing and he’s also building a following outside of TikTok. Only time will tell what the future holds for Connor, but for now he’s enjoying every moment of his success. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Connor Yates.
1. He Loves To Ride Dirt Bikes
Connor is the type of person who is always down for some kind of adventure. He loves a good adrenaline rush and he’s not afraid to do what it takes to find one. One of his favorite ways to get his blood pumping is to ride dirt bikes. He doesn’t just ride though, he also likes to do jumps and other tricks.
2. He Participated in Blackout Tuesday
Social media has become a major tool in the fight for social justice. Organizers have used various social media platforms to share information and organize initiatives. One of those initiatives was a virtual protest called Blackout Tuesday. On June 2, people were asked to post a black square on Instagram to show their solidarity with the fight to end racism. Connor participated in Blackout Tuesday by uploading a black square with the caption “BLM”.
3. He’s A Vlogger
TikTok is a great platform for short form content, but it’s not a good match for people who are looking for longer videos. That’s why many influencers also create YouTube channels where they can post more detailed videos. Connor started his channel in 2018 and has gained over 52,000 subscribers. His videos have more than 333,000 total views.
4. He Tried Taco Bell For The First Time Less Than A Year Ago
Taco Bell is easily one of the most popular fast food chains. It’s always a good go-to when you’re hungry in the middle of the night and nothing else is open. Ironically though, Connor lived for almost 21 years without ever trying Taco Bell. He tried it for the first time in 2019 and uploaded a vlog about his experience.
5. He Doesn’t Share Much About His Personal Life
Connor shares a lot of content on social media, but he doesn’t like to get too personal. Everything he posts is on target with the online brand he’s created for himself. He doesn’t seem to have any information in sharing much about his life outside of the internet, and honestly, it’s hard to blame him.
6. He Loves A Good Prank
Prank videos have an extra special place on YouTube. For some reason, people just love to see others get tricked. Fortunately for Connor’s fans, he loves to pull off a good prank. From tricking his friends into thinking he’s damaged their property to shaving his friends’ body hair while they sleep, Connor loves to make his followers laugh with pranks.
7. He Likes To Do Stunts
Connor’s TikTok bio refers to him as “The Hype house stunt man”. While this title is likely unofficial, it is certainly fitting. Connor loves to perform stunts and he isn’t afraid to try the craziest things. For example, in one TikTok, he attempted to ride a kayak off of a ramp and into a kiddie pool. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned.
8. He’s Growing His Following On Instagram
Connor is best known for his presence on TikTok, but he’s working hard to build a following on Instagram as well. At the moment, he has 114,000 followers on Instagram compared to 538,000 on TikTok. Unlike TikTok, Connor’s Instagram feed is full of still shots of him enjoying life.
9. He Loves Spending Times With His Friends
Connor makes a lot of TikTok videos with other members of the Hype House. However, these collaborations don’t seem to be strictly about business for him. He seems to have formed a genuine bond with members of the Hype House and other influencers. He loves hanging out with them and getting to make videos together is just a plus.
10. He’s Been On Social Media For About 2 Years
Connor Yates has been on social media for about two years. However, his success didn’t happen overnight. When he joined, he probably had no intention of getting hundreds of thousands of followers and becoming an influencer. He didn’t really start gaining traction until he started making videos with the Hype House.