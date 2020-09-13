Cool Timelapse Video of an Artist Sculpting Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther

We’re going to be hearing about Chadwick Boseman for a while to come obviously since the actor not only just passed away, but he was a great actor and someone that helped to bring a great deal of change to the MCU as well. There are times when I do wish that my talents leaned towards sculpting since it looks like it’s such a fun thing to learn, and yet it isn’t always since like any art form it takes a lot of patience as well as discipline and practice in order to get good at it, and it takes steady hands that don’t cramp up after a day of hammering on the keys to write one article after another. But we all make do with the skills we have and as it can be seen this sculptor has a great eye for detail since T’Challa comes out looking nearly perfect when all is said and done and the coloring is nothing less than great. Thanks to timelapse it looks as though it doesn’t take that long, but a great sculpture will take hours upon hours, if not days, to finish, while some folks are skilled enough that it might take hours to sculpt the piece, but it will still take a good deal longer to finish it up. After all, there is more to sculpting than just slapping clay together and making it look good.
The Black Panther isn’t the only character to get this treatment, but right now he is one of the most important since the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman has left everyone wondering just why they didn’t know what was going on and why he would keep his cancer a secret. Obviously the man had his reasons, and there are plenty of articles that go into this since he did his absolute best to keep working while undergoing treatment, but it’s a little too obvious that cancer finally got the better of him. Many upon many people that have to deal with cancer are forced to struggle with the treatments, the drastic change to their lifestyle, and the impact it has on their family and friends. Being the man he presented himself as it’s not too surprising to find that Chadwick kept his condition on the down-low as much as possible in order to keep people from talking and worrying incessantly since it’s a bit too obvious that the tabloids would have had a field day and fans would have been chiming in repeatedly telling him how brave he was and how much they were praying for him. There’s nothing wrong with such feelings and outpourings of emotion, but it does feel as though Chadwick didn’t want people to worry on his account.
It’s already been seen that many tributes have been left to the Black Panther and to Chadwick upon his passing, as the character he played was considered one of the greatest in the MCU and was thought to have a bright future. Disney already has a plan in place to deal with his absence, though it still feels a bit callous no matter how practical it is. In the comics, Shuri eventually takes over her brother’s position in ruling Wakanda, but the point is that T’Challa is still there, and is still very much a part of the story. Now that Chadwick is gone though it would appear that Disney feels the best way to move forward is to kill him off and keep going with Shuri in charge so that Black Panther 2 can still move forward. That’s a bold move really, especially considering that while Shuri is a popular character and well-respected, simply dumping her into the lead role does sound like something that might be asking a lot of the fans. Most of it has to do with the idea of Chadwick being gone, as many people are going to be acclimating to this for a while to come and it’s fair to say that even by the time that Black Panther 2 rolls out it’s still going to feel as though it might be a risky proposition to have Shuri in the seat of power. If it can be made to work though it could be interesting, and it could very well continue the trend that’s been seen in the MCU as changes continue to happen. One hope would be that Disney wouldn’t take this to mean that every role needs to be gender-swapped, or that male leads suddenly need to be dumped in favor of women. It’s not sexist thinking, it’s simply smart, since there are plenty of female roles for Marvel, but many people are still hoping to see some of their favorite male heroes and villains as well.
Though it might be one of many, the sculpture in the clip above is definitely one of the best.