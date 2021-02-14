10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cordae

It seems Cordae is really one of the coolest people in the world right now, at least according to some media sources who have been making it their business to discuss his relationship status. He’s a young rapper with a long history, and fans are going crazy over what he has in store next. If you find yourself unfamiliar with the young rapper, don’t be alarmed. He’s heavy into the rap game, but not every music lover listens to every genre. Here’s your chance to learn more about him now.
1. He’s Very Young
He’s currently only 23. Born on August 26, 1997, he’s barely a 90s baby. He grew up in a time when social media was always around. The internet was in his pocket, and the world just wasn’t the same place it was when kids born only a few years prior to his date of birth grew up. It couldn’t be easy growing up in a time when it felt like everything was changing rapidly every single day.
2. He’s From North Carolina
Born in Raleigh, a lovely community in the northern area of the state, he gets to say he’s officially a North Carolina-born guy. However, he did not grow up there. He left the Carolinas with his family and moved to Suitland, Maryland when he was a child. It was here he grew up and learned to enjoy music.
3. He’s Always Been Into Music
It seems he’s always had a passion for it, but it wasn’t something he took too seriously growing up. He wasn’t into it in a way that he thought he might one day become a rapper. He was into it in a way that he really just liked to listen to classic hip hop music with his dad and writing his own rap music to go along with it.
4. He’s Been Writing Since 15
At the age of 15, he began writing rap music. As stated above, he was a young man who didn’t take himself or his writing too seriously, however. He did it for fun. He enjoyed himself. He had a good time with it, and we imagine it was a cathartic and therapeutic experience for him as writing so often is. It would be some time before he began taking it seriously.
5. He’s Went to College
Sadly, he did not complete his college degree. He began attended Towson University in 2015. In 2018, he dropped out of school explaining that college was ‘bigger than him,’ and that he was really not going for himself. He was going for his mother because he was a first-gen student and wanted to do this for her. Nearly three years in college and he left. He was so close.
6. Leaving College Left Him Working
Upon his decision to leave college and make it on his own, he began to work at TGI Fridays. He made it very clear to anyone who would listen, however, that he hated his job and that it was not for him. He was destined for more; for bigger and better things that would change his life in other ways. But, he quit college and put himself in that situation at the time.
7. He’s Got a Famous Girlfriend
Really, really famous. Her name is Naomi Osaka, and you know her because the world is watching her make her way into superstardom as arguably the most talented athlete in her generation on the tennis court. She’s making big waves, changing the game, and she’s amassing a huge fanbase. No one has been this excited about tennis since the Williams sisters took to the court so many years ago.
8. They’ve Been Dating Two Years
The couple has been together for nearly two years now. He is the one who is standing in the crowd screaming and yelling at the game when he attends one of her matches. He’s caught the attention of many tennis watchers who are thoroughly enjoying his enthusiasm and the football fan-Esque excitement he brings to the matches when he watches his love play.
9. They’re Quiet About One Another
Right now, these two don’t do much talking about one another. We actually really enjoy that. They keep their relationship on the down-low, despite the fact that they are always supporting one another and together doing their thing. They just don’t talk about it. They are about it, and that’s the difference.
10. He’s On His Way to Superstardom, Too
While he might be dating the world’s most famous athlete – and the highest-paid female athlete in the game right now – he is also on his way to doing some big things. He’s already been nominated for a Grammy, and we have a feeling this is just the start of his big career.