Corey Feldman’s Getting 24/7 Security Detail Amidst Documentary

As Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb reveals, when you think they’re out to get you they might actually be. The fact that Corey Feldman is requesting 24/7 security for himself and his wife while promoting Truth: The Rape of 2 Corey’s, sounds kind of off-kilter, at least until you get to the unfortunate fact that very few people want to touch this story. Not even Netflix, who tends to accept just about anything, has expressed any interest in running the documentary that Feldman has put together in an attempt to relay just what happened to him and to his late friend Corey Haim when they were child actors. He’s gone so far as to state that he’s been attacked already in the past, but discrediting someone that’s been out of the loop for so long, or has at least been considered to be a floundering actor for so many years, isn’t too hard it would appear. At this point a lot of people are thinking that Corey is something of a kook, and there have been a few things that haven’t helped him out that much, especially when it comes to his dealings with Haim and with Haim’s mother, who asked him to quiet things down in reference to her son. Considering that Feldman has said that Haim told him to tell his story should he die first, a cryptic promise no doubt, it’s no wonder that he’s trying his best to come forward.
Exposing sexual misconduct and criminal behavior of all types in Hollywood has been a serious focus throughout the last several years as the MeToo movement, among others, has done its best, along with those backing it, to expose and out those offenders that have been allowed to take advantage of young and frightened actors for too long. Rachel Haas of World Economic Forum wrote an interesting article that might give a little more depth to this discussion. The unfortunate aspect is that too many people want to believe that many actors and actresses are crying wolf in an attempt to settle old scores, to get back at others for some slight that might have happened long ago, or just to gain the attention they want so badly and can’t get at this time. The downside of being confrontational about this is that Hollywood has obviously responded by trying to circle the wagons and not admit that anything more has happened after giving up one of their biggest scapegoats, Harvey Weinstein, while going on to name several others that have committed sexually reprehensible acts that are still being outed at this point. If Feldman is telling the absolute truth, and it’s hard to say that there’s even a shred of doubt but it has to be said considering that there have been mistakes made in the past and the wrong people have been pointed out, then it’s likely that the threatening behavior that’s been reported has been equally real and not part of his imagination or a hoax. Choosing to believe him at this moment is the obvious decision as many see it, and the idea that no one wants to touch his documentary when many stations and networks would jump on the chance to air anything having to do with a woman’s struggle when it comes to being harassed, let alone raped, is brought forth. There is a serious double standard there, but there’s also the idea that whoever decides to air the documentary is taking their reputation in their hands since it’s sure to be heavy hit as Corey is willing to give names when it comes to his own abuse and that of his friend’s.
Thinking of Hollywood as some dreaded cabal that will do anything and everything to protect their reputation isn’t just insane, it’s kind of unnerving since it means that whatever power has been given to those that think themselves above the law because of their money and prestige has become a very real problem. Rory Carroll of The Guardian wrote a piece that might be of interest to some folks. It’s a problem that needs to be remedied, but with much of the evidence being hidden away and possibly destroyed or erased before anyone of note can get to it, there’s not much that can be done. Corey’s documentary will be coming out, that’s a given, but what will happen when it does, and whether anyone will believe him, is kind of hard to say since for a while now he really hasn’t been the same star he was when he and Corey Haim were still co-starring together on a regular basis. To think that Haim asked Feldman to tell his story when he was gone is kind of eerie since it means that Haim had a very good idea that he wouldn’t be around that long. When this documentary does come out though it’s kind of a hope that enough people see it and will raise a serious stink if it gets banned in any way from being shared with others in order to get the word out. The implications of such a thing happening aren’t to hard to imagine.