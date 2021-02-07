Corey Reynolds’ face is one you’ve probably seen numerous times on your TV screen. He began his acting career more than 20 years ago, and during that time he has earned nearly 30 credits. Out of all of his appearances, he is most well-known for his role as David Gabriel in The Closer and for playing Assistant District Attorney Martin Reardon in the show Murder in the First. Now he’s back on TV in a major way in the new SyFy series Resident Alien. Although it may seem like he’s always in a legal/law enforcement related show, Corey truly has the ability to play any kind of character. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Corey Reynolds.
1. He’s A Virginia Native
Corey was born and raised in Virginia and he graduated from Monacan High School which is located just outside of Richmond. After high school, he decided to move to New York City to give himself a shot at a professional acting career. He currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
2. He Loves To Write
Acting isn’t Corey’s only contribution to the creative world. Corey’s IMDB page doesn’t list any official writing credits yet, but his time is certainly coming. During an interview with Fan Bolt he said, “I write screenplays. That’s what I do in my downtime. I write shows. I pitch shows.”
3. He Was Nominated For A Tony Award
What many people don’t know is that Corey’s professional acting career actually started on the stage. He played Seaweed J. Stubbs in the Broadway production of Hairspray. For this role, he earned a Tony Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.
4. He Enjoys Engaging With Fans On Social Media
If you’re looking to follow an actor on Twitter who always keeps it real and keeps it entertaining at the same time, Corey is your guy. He is a fairly active Twitter and he loves using the platform as a way to connect with his fans. It is very common for him to start threads to get people engaged and he loves tweeting about his current and upcoming projects.
5. He’s A Husband And Father
Just because Corey has devoted a lot of time and effort to his career doesn’t mean that other areas of his life has suffered. He is also a very devoted family man. He and his wife, Tara Renee Schemansky, have been married since 2008 and they have one child together.
6. He Would Love To Be In The Wiz
These days Corey’s efforts have been more focused on on screen opportunities, but when he returns to the stage he knows exactly which production he would like to be in: The Wiz. He told Fan Bolt, “I’d love to be in The Wiz. I’d love to do the Tin Man or the Lion. I’d also love to do the music of either Marvin Gay or Donnie Hathaway on Broadway. I’d love to find some way to tie a show together.”
7. His First Film Was With Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg is one of the most well-known names in the film industry, so you can only imagine how flattering it must have been for Corey to find out that Spielberg was a fan of his work. In fact, Spielberg personally reached out to Corey after seeing him on stage to ask if he’d be interested in doing a film.
8. He’s A Private Person
Most people who have been in the industry for as long as Corey has have had a lot of their business put out on front street, but that hasn’t been the case with him. He has always been a very private person and he prefers keeping his personal life away from the spotlight.
9. He Would Like To Play John Stewart/Green Lantern
One of these days, Corey would love to get the chance to be a part of the DC Comic Universe in the role of John Stewart. According to Screen Rant, Corey “pitched a script to Warner Bros. back in 2007, saying in an interview that “It’s three films, and the first one is titled “Green Lantern: Birth of a Hero.” Reynolds was angling to play John Stewart, a fan-favorite Green Lantern who would have also allowed for some diversity in the DCEU.”
10. He Isn’t Afraid To Express His Political Views
Many people consider politics one of those topics you simply don’t discuss, but after the intensity of the 2020 presidential election politics have become nearly impossible to ignore. If you’re wondering where Corey stands politically, you don’t need to. He has never been shy about sharing his political views and his Twitter account makes that very clear.