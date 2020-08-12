10 Things You Didn’t Know about CW’s “Coroner”

Now that we’re on the fourth month of social distancing and quarantining, we’ve all probably been watching more TV then we could’ve ever imagined. If you’re looking for something new to watch, the CW’s new series, Coroner, might be right up your alley. The show centers around a newly appointed coroner in Toronto named Dr. Jenny Cooper. Not only is she a skilled coroner, but she also has great intuition which helps her uncover the circumstances of people’s deaths. The show has the perfect blend of drama and suspense that will keep you coming back for more each week. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Coroner.
1. The Show Isn’t Actually New
Most viewers who have tuned in to Coroner on CW are under the impression that the series is new. However, that isn’t the case. Corner is actually a hit series in Canada that debuted in 2019. Two seasons of the show have already aired on the CBC. The CW purchased the rights to distribute the series in the United States.
2. The Show Is Based On A Book
Coroner was based on a series of novels written by Matthew Hall (AKA M.R. Hall). The first novel in the series, The Coroner, was released in 2009. However, it’s important to note that Hall’s novels and the subsequent series, Coroner, shouldn’t be confused with the British series, The Coroner.
3. The Show Was Filmed In Toronto
There are lots of situations where the setting of a show is completely different than it was actually filmed, but that isn’t the case for Coroner. The show was filmed almost entirely in Toronto which is where the show takes place. According to The Cinemaholic, some scenes during the first season were also shot in Pickering.
4. The Show Has Already Been Renewed For A Third Season
While viewers in the United States are just now watching season one, the show has already been renewed for a third season in Canada. Unfortunately, filming is likely on hold due to COVID-19. On the bright side though, you can get excited about the show without having to worry about whether or not it’ll be renewed for a second and third season.
5. The Show’s Creator Also Created Other Popular Shows
Coroner was created by Morwyn Brebner. Since she worked behind the scenes, her name probably isn’t familiar to most people, Brebner has been working in the industry for over 20 years and has also created shows like Saving Hope and Rookie Blue. She is also a talented playwright.
6. Season One Has Eight Episodes
Many of the shows that have been released during the pandemic have had shortened seasons consisting of just a handful of episodes. While season one of Corner isn’t as long as some other shows, it does consist of eight hour long episodes for viewers to enjoy.
7. The Show Has An Official Instagram Account
Since it’s been over a year since the show originally aired in Canada, it’s already developed a really strong fanbase. The series has an official account on Instagram that posts various updates and clips from the show. At the moment, the account has just over 2,700 followers. But since the the Instagram account is following the Canadian production, you may want to be mindful of spoilers if you decide to follow.
8. Viewers Will See Different Sides Of Jenny
Jenny Cooper isn’t your average coroner. She previously worked as a doctor and has a special knack for intuition. On top of that, she recently lost her husband. Throughout the course of the show, viewers will see just how complex Jenny is. The dynamics of her character are definitely one of the more intriguing aspects of the show.
9. The Show Isn’t The Only Foreign Series On The CW This Summer
This summer has been an exciting time for The CW. The network has premiered several shows over the last couple months and Corner isn’t the only one that’s already been released in another country. Killer Camp and the upcoming series, Dead Pixels, have both previously aired in the UK. The decision to air popular shows from other countries likely stems from the fact that production is still on hold during the pandemic.
10. The Show Is Getting Mixed Reviews In The United States
Corner is a hit show in Canada, but it’s yet to be determined whether or not the American audience feels the same. The show is only one episode in, but it’s already gotten mixed reviews on RogerEbert.com. According to Robert Daniels, the author of the review, Corner is lacking “edge” and “requires a high suspension of disbelief”.