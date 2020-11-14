Being a social media star usually means that you’re the face of your brand, but Corpse Husband has built an entire career out of not really having a face at all. Since starting his YouTube channel, Corpse has gained 4.5 million subscribers all without ever showing his face. He is well-known for creating gaming content as well as narrating scary stories. Despite the fact that none of his fans know what he looks like, they are still incredibly dedicated to him. Even though there are a lot people who would love to see his face, at this point it almost doesn’t even matter what he looks like. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Corpse Husband.
1. Some People In His Personal Life Don’t Even Know He’s Corpse Husband
Corpse Husband’s identity isn’t just a secret to people on the internet, it’s also a secret to some of the people who know him in real life as well. There are very few people in his personal life who are aware of the fact that he’s Corpse Husband. This has worked in his favor because he never has to worry about people using him for his celebrity status.
2. He Lives In California
Even though we don’t know what Corpse looks like, we do know that he was born and raised in California and still lives there today. Some people may be surprised that he’s chosen to reveal the state he lives in, but just knowing that bit of information doesn’t make it any easier to find his identity.
3. YouTube Isn’t The Only Place Where He’s Built A Large Following
Corpse Husband’s YouTube channel is what he is most popular for, but his fans would follow him anywhere (figuratively, of course). As a result, he’s also built a large following on Instagram and Twitter as well. He now has more than a million followers on both Instagram and Twitter and he is fairly active on both platforms.
4. He’s Released Music
On top of gaming and telling scary stories, Corpse has shared another one of his talents with the world. He is a musician who has released several songs over the last year or so. Some people might assume that making music is just a joke to him, but his songs are actually legit.
5. He’s Struggled With Becoming So Popular
Even though no one really knows who Corpse Husband is, the internet fame he’s achieved has still been a little difficult to deal with. Not only is there a lot of pressure associated with people having expectations for your content, but staying mysterious isn’t as stress free as it seems. Since he has to be very careful about protecting his identity, his personal relationships have suffered.
6. He’s Dealt With Mental Health Challenges
Corpse hasn’t shared a ton of information about himself, but he has let it be known that he has struggled to maintain good mental health. During an interview with Anthony Padilla, he shared that he has severe anxiety which often presents him from leaving the house.
7. He Dropped Out Of School At 12
School has never really been Corpse Husband’s thing, and he ended up dropping out when he was only 12-years-old. At the time, he wasn’t a good student. Several of his teachers even expressed that they didn’t think he’d ever amount to anything. Little do they know, Corpse is not adored by millions of people.
8. He Doesn’t Have Plans To Reveal His Face
Any time a person gets famous on social media for being faceless, people always look forward to the day when they’ll do a face reveal. Unfortunately for Corpse Husband’s fans, he doesn’t have plans to released show his face any time soon. In fact, he may never decide to show it.
9. He’s Gamed With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Corpse has done a lot of cool things, but one of the coolest was getting the chance to play Among Us with U.S. Representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC took to social media in October 2020 to invite people to play Among Us with her as part of her initiative to get people to vote. Corpse responded and was one of the lucky people who got to play with her. The fact that he was excited about the opportunity gives us a slight glimpse into his politics.
10. He Never Planned On Becoming A Star
When Corpse started on YouTube, he never could have imagined that he would become as popular as he has. He was simply looking for an outlet and people all over the world fell in love with him. Even though his success has been somewhat of a burden, he’s grateful for all the people who support him.