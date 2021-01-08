10 Things You Didn’t Know about Corrinne Jones

Corrinne Jones is not going to be a name many recognize off the tops of their heads, and that’s because she didn’t make it more than a week as a reality television star. She’s one of the first women eliminated from finding love with the new bachelor, Matt James, when the 25th season of the show aired on ABC in January 2021. It’s a situation that she didn’t see coming, and it’s probably safe to say that she hoped for a longer run on the show so that he could get to know her better before eliminating her, but sometimes that’s not how things work out. Fans still want to know more about the lovely young woman eliminated so quickly after she arrived.
1. She’s From Connecticut
She lives and works in Connecticut with her family. She lives in a town call Pomfret, and she’s been in the area her entire life. She’s a young woman who knows that home really is where the heart is, and she is quite happy to spend her time at home.
2. She’s Very Young
She’s among the youngest of the woman introduced to the Bachelor in his season. Matt James is closer to 30, but Corrinne is only 22. Her date of birth is January 17, 1998. She’s going to celebrate 23 in 2021, but she’s still quite young.
3. She’s a Marketing Manager
In her professional life, she spends her time working in the marketing business. In fact, she is very specific about her niche. She’s a marketing manager for her own family’s business. They own a high-end Italian restaurant in Connecticut, and she does all their work for them. She’s good at it, too.
4. She’s All About the Positivity
If there is one thing that she’s big on, it’s positivity. She likes positive people. She likes to surround herself with positive things and energy, and she’s not into negativity. She believes that all things should be as light and positive as possible, and that she is going to do anything and everything she can to make sure that she’s always working with a positive outlook on life.
5. She’s A Beach Girl
Her happiest place is right on the beach. She’s into the sun shining on her face while the waves lap gently against the shore. It’s not a bad place to be, unless you’re on a crowded beach with loud music and too many people, of course. She enjoys the quiet and the solitude of that space when it’s just right.
6. She’s Not Into Partying
One of the many things she’s looking for in a future partner is a man who is willing to give up a life of partying and being out all the time in favor of being more serious and more settled at home. She’s looking for quiet nights in, romance, and things that spark joy and speak to maturity. That’s a big deal for someone her age, and it tells us she’s probably a lot more mature than most women her age.
7. She’s A Disney Lover
Who isn’t? She loves Disney, and it’s one of her happy places. She likes anything that has to do with Disney. Many might say that’s immature, but it really is the happiest place on earth, and that makes it nearly impossible not to love it.
8. She Once Did Something Terrifying
We all have nightmares about something, even if it’s not something we think of on a regular basis. However, she did one of those things that we’d never dream of doing, but we would have panic attacks just thinking about it. She snuck into an insane asylum – an abandoned one – in the middle of the night when she was younger. We have a bad feeling just thinking about it.
9. She is Private
She’s outgoing and she’s fun, but she never really gives too much away. She didn’t make it past the first night of the new season, but she’s also not someone who shares her entire life story in every caption, photo, or article she’s involved in. She maintains an air of mystery, and that makes people want to get to know her better.
10. She’s Exceptionally Close to Her Family
She has a big family, and she loves it. She’s close to her entire family, and we imagine she hopes to find a man who is also going to be just as close to her family. Fitting in with a big Italian family won’t be easy for the wrong man, but it should come quite naturally to the one who is just right for Corrinne.