10 Things You Didn’t Know About Cortney Hendrix

Cortney Hendrix is a talented makeup artist who appeared on the social experiment “Married at First Sight,” for the 2015-2016 season. Some fans who enjoyed seeing her on the show but who haven’t kept up with her may be wondering what happened after the show and what she’s been up to lately. The MAFS alum had a vital career in entertainment before participating in the competition and she is still going strong. To bring you up to speed, here are 10 things about Cortney Hendrix that you might not know.
1. She was an established professional before “Married at First Sight”
Although she didn’t appear in front of the camera prior to filming the show, Cortney helped others to achieve the perfect makeup for the characters that they portrayed. Her career as a makeup artist launched in 2012. She served as the artist for “The Deal Master,” “The Girls of Summer,” and in 2013 for “Letters of Tuskegee,” “Keep the Change,” “Two Dudes adn a Van,” “Riches,” and many others.
2. She was married to Jason Carrion for 4 years
Hendrix married Jason Carrion in March of 2014. The couple remained married until 2019. The relationship wasn’t working out so they decided to take a break with a six-month separation. They agreed to go their separate ways and ended for four-year relationship in divorce. Cortney is the spouse who filed for the divorce.
3. She has moved on with her life
Although recently divorced in 2019, Cortney and her husband hadn’t lived together for several months prior. She has moved on with her life and found love once again. After dating her current boyfriend Sherm for about a year, he popped the question and the two are now officially engaged. Could it be possible that she has found her one true love this time? Many of her fans from the show are rooting for her.
4. Cortney says it’s different this time
It sounds like Cortney has found someone very special this time. She recently got out of a marriage, but she admitted that she has never felt this way before, referring to the effects of being in love. Perhaps she learned some things about herself during the previous marriage and from the sounds of it, she’s starting to understand what true love means to her.
5. Her ex is already married
Don’t go too hard on Cortney for getting into a new relationship so soon after the divorce. She and Carrion actually split in 2018. He has already found a new love and he got re-married before Hendrix. Carrion married a reality television star from “Celebrity Big Brother” named Roxanne Pallett. It seems apparent that although Hendrix and Carrion appeared to hit it off on the show, it wasn’t a good match for either one of them, but hey, four years is a good run of it. That’s the chance you take when you marry in haste.
6. Cortney still loves Jason
The breakup between Jason Carrion and Cortney Hendrix was a mutual agreement. The two had an understanding that they were just not right for each other. While they didn’t have what it takes together to make a good marriage, the two are fond of each other and they still share a special love, just not the kind that makes them want to live together and not see other people. It kind of sounds like they feel more like good friends or family. They parted with no hard feelings so it’s okay to be happy for both of them. We must remember, after all, this was a social experiment.
7. She has a fighting spirit
After the 2015/16 season of MAFS ended, Cortney and Jason were given a choice to make. This is whether or not they wanted to stay married after being committed for 6 weeks. Both agreed that they did want to proceed. This shows that they were willing to give it their best and that both Cortney and Jason have a fighting spirit and an open mind. They’re also both intelligent adults who realized that neither of them would be truly happy or fulfilled if they continued to remain in the marriage.
8. Cortney is also a dancer
Here is a bit of trivia that many fans may not be aware of. Cortney Hendrix is also a professional dancer. Prior to appearing on the show, she was in a dancing troupe that was called The Hot Box Girls. The genre of her dance as burlesque. She has a very interesting past, but she has since discontinued her dancing career in favor of working as a makeup artist.
9. Cortney is popular on social media
We checked in on Cortney’s Instagram account and learned that she is a popular reality personality. Her popularity soared after appearing on MAFS, and she has a big following of fans on this site. At last glance, there were 186,000 followers. There are 1,415 posts on the page and it’s the ultimate resource for finding some great photos of her.
10. She has multiple social media pages
Instagram is a great place to find photos of Cortney, but you can also find links to her email and her other social media pages on the site. The address for her Twitter account is also listed there. She does a great job of keeping everyone informed about what is going on in her career as well as in her personal life. Cortney is doing very well and she is celebrating life, planning to make a trip to Ireland with her fiancee as soon as it is safe to travel in light of the travel restrictions that have been placed due to the outbreaks of the Coronavirus. We wish her well in her new love.