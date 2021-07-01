Like lots of other people, Coryxkenshin started posting on YouTube for fun. Little did he know, his video would eventually result in him being known to people all over the world. He currently has millions of followers across social media platforms, and viewers simply can’t get enough of his content. Sure, there are lots of other people out there who make gaming videos, but there’s always been something special about Coryxkenshin. Unfortunately for his fans, though, he recently announced that he’ll be walking away from YouTube. Only time will tell if he’s serious, but for now a lot of his fans are already mourning his departure. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Coryxkenshin.
1. He’s From Michigan
Coryxkenshin was born and raised in Michigan and he has lived in different towns throughout the state. Although a lot of influencers eventually end up moving to the Los Angeles area, Coryxkenshin has resisted that temptation. Instead, he still lives in Michigan.
2. He’s Been On YouTube For Over A Decade
Building a solid following on a platform like YouTube isn’t something that happens overnight. This is something Coryxkenshin knows from first-hand experience. He started posting videos on YouTube back in 2009 and it took lots of work and creativity for him to start seeing his numbers increase. Along the way, Cory also experimented with different types of videos and you’ll be able to see his growth if you go back and watch some of his old stuff.
3. His YouTube Channel Has Billions Of Views
When people bring up the success Coryxkenshin has had on YouTube, the number of subscribers he has is the first thing most people talk about. What many people don’t realize, however, is that his number of views is even more impressive. He currently has more than 4.2 billion views. Even if he never posts again, that number will grow.
4. He Has His Own Store
Creating content isn’t the only way Coryxkenshin has made a name for himself on the internet. He also set up an online store where he sells a variety of clothing items including hoodies, hats, t-shirts, and accessories. It’s unclear if he has plans to add any new items to the store.
5. He Has A Rare Genetic Condition
Unlike a lot of other influencers, Cory has been fairly open about a lot of things in his personal life. One of those things is the fact that he has a rare condition called ectodermal dysplasia. According to Medline Plus, “Ectodermal dysplasias is a group of conditions in which there is abnormal development of the skin, hair, nails, teeth, or sweat glands.” In Cory’s case, he has fewer teeth than normal and he also has less body hair than most people.
6. His Faith Is Important To Him
Religious beliefs aren’t something that a lot of people are comfortable discussing out in the open, but Coryxkenshin has never been shy about letting his faith be known. He is a devoted Christian and his faith has always played a very important role in his life.
7. He Isn’t Afraid To Take A Break
When it comes to building a following online, consistency is definitely key. Surprisingly, however, Cory has managed to find lots of success even though he isn’t the most consistent. He has taken nearly a dozen breaks (not including his decision to quit) since he got started, but his fans are always excited when he comes back.
8. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Since Cory is known for sitting in front of a camera and recording videos, it may be easy to assume that he loves spending all of his time inside. That, however, isn’t the case. Cory enjoys being outside and he looks forward to being able to explore his surroundings and breathe in some fresh air.
9. He Enjoys Spreading Positive Energy
It’s no secret that the internet can be a very dark place and there are lots of influencers out there who are known for being negative. Cory isn’t one of them, though. He loves getting the opportunity to put smiles on people’s faces and he’s all about making positive content and spreading that energy to everyone he comes in contact with.
10. He Loves Connecting With His Fans
The truth is that no influencer could exist without the love and support of their fans. This is something that Coryxkenshin has never taken for granted. He is very thankful for all of the people who have been rocking with him over the years and he likes to interact with them as much as he can.