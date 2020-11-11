Home
TV News
Could it Be Time for a Silk Stalkings Reboot?

Could it Be Time for a Silk Stalkings Reboot?

6 mins ago

How many people remember the series Silk Stalkings? It’s a fair question to ask since the show hasn’t been seen in a pretty good amount of time and it’s one of the many crime shows that was prevalent at the time, not to mention that it was about crimes of passion, which one can easily assume meant that there was plenty of content that some folks might think was a little risque but still fit with the overall storyline. Bringing it back today might go one way or another, meaning it could be kind of cheesy and not live up to the original show or perhaps get a little too racy and require a listing on a streaming network that had looser restrictions on the kind of content that might be needed. Of course, if the show became all about the kind of relations that people are willing to watch it’s possible that the storylines might suffer for it unless of course the writers were skilled enough to add in this kind of material while making certain that the show was still the main point. It’s entirely possible that the series could be brought back, but one has to wonder if there would be enough of an interest in this day and this day and age since the era we currently live in is quite a bit different than it was when this show was still popular.

Sex does sell in a big way, but one has to remember that on its own it can be just fine as the main subject, but it’s only bound to last so long since as a story it could possibly work, but it would still need to include a good deal of drama and possibly a few other elements to really work. A crime drama needs to focus on the cases, the characters, and the overall story, while the sexualization of said characters can occur, but it shouldn’t be so prevalent that it would cause a massive disruption to the story. It’s not prudish to state that too much sexual content in a show could possibly ruin it, since there are plenty of shows and movies on the various streaming channels at this time that have included a fair to great amount of said content, and some of them have done well to keep such moments as a part of the story, but still confined in a way to that one moment without seeing fit to flood the overall story with the details of each encounter. In other words, there’s a time and place for everything, and the best writers are those that can write a love scene into the story without taking away from the narrative.

Should Silk Stalkings ever come back it’s fair to say that the original actors, if possible, should be able to make a cameo or perhaps take on a ‘passing of the torch’ moment since it would be only fair considering that handing the show off to capable hands should be done by those that helped to make it great in the first place. This is true of any program or movie idea that’s been passed down from one actor to another, as it’s a sign of respect and an unspoken promise that those taking over will do what they can to take care of the story and bring something new to the audience. Whether such a thing would work with this series is difficult to tell given that it’s been a while and getting people to remember the original show might take some doing since things have moved pretty quickly since it went off the air. It’s always possible, especially since the trend at this point is to bring back old ideas, which is continuing to make a lot of people wonder whether Hollywood has enough new ideas to keep pushing forward or if they’re bound to eventually bring back as much as they possibly can in order to give people the kind of entertainment they’re wanting. It’s still kind of confusing to think that people are wanting the kind of material that many of them might have thought was passe and a bit lame not too long ago.

There are quite a few movies and shows from back in the day that a lot of people would love to see come back, but bringing back everyone that made such programs and movies great isn’t always possible for one reason or another. If Silk Stalkings was brought back it would be yet another idea in a long list of them that folks are apparently willing to take a look at. But if it does happen then it’s going to likely need an entirely new cast, which might take some time to compile. Nostalgia is a big trend lately.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Could it Be Time for a Silk Stalkings Reboot?
What We Learned from the First Trailer for “Walker”
Lori Loughlin Has Not Been Ruled Out for “When Calls the Heart” Yet
Kaley Cuoco Admits Big Bang Theory Will Never be Topped
Gerard Butler Coming Back for a Fourth “Has Fallen” Movie
Check Out The Trailer for Hulu’s “Happiest Season”
What Could A Quiet Place 3 Possibly Be About?
Emmys
Why Charlie Hunnam Didn’t Play Aldous Snow in Forgetting Sarah Marshall
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ken Leung
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Molly Hopkins
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Will Tudor
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lisa Barlow
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Six Characters That Should Be Considered For Mortal Kombat 11 Pack 3
When Grand Theft Auto Becomes Rated E! For Everyone
Check Out Rambo Fight in the Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend