Now that the most recent season of This Is Us is over, NBC is looking for it’s next hit drama. Council of Dads is positioned to be just that. The show tells the story of an of a dying father, played by Tom Everett, who puts together a council of other men to give his children advice after he passes. The series debuted on March 24 and was met with mixed reviews. With the second episode set to air on April 30th, fans are wondering how the rest of the season will pan out. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Council of Dads.
1. The Show Is Based On A True Story
The TV show is based on the book by Bruce Feiler titled, Council of Dads: My Daughters, My Illness, and the Men Who Could Be Me. Although the idea behind the council is the same, the TV show and the book have lots of differences. For example, although the author of the book did come up with the idea for the council after being diagnosed with cancer, he did not die from the disease.
2. The Show Is Shot In Savannah
The show is set and filmed filmed in the beautiful city of Savannah, GA. The show’s creators chose the location because wanted to “tell the story of this family in the South as opposed to New York or L.A. or Chicago. And the house itself … which is on Isle of Hope outside of Savannah.”
3. The Show Won’t Focus On Flashbacks
Even before the show premiered, people were already drawing comparisons between Council of Dads and This Is Us. However, Council of Dads is working hard to establish its own identity. One of the main stylistic differences that viewers will notice is that Council of Dads will not focus on flashbacks. Instead, the show will remain very much in the present.
4. J. August Richard Was Almost Too Nervous To Audition
Even established actors can feel jitters when auditioning for for new roles. J. August Richard can certainly relate to this feeling. He described his feelings before the audition by saying: “I was so nervous that I was literally thinking to myself, ‘All right. You can sell your house, and you can go into teaching.’ Because I was like, ‘I don’t think I can ever do this again.’ I was so physically nervous for some reason.” Luckily, when he got into the audition room he was instantly recognized by Tony Phelan who Richard had worked with on Grey’s Anatomy.
5. Not All The Men Are Excited To Be On The Council
One of the things viewers will see as the show continues to unfold is that not all the men are excited about being asked to be on the council of dads. J. August Richard’s character, Dr. Oliver Post, revealed that his character will be hesitant about agreeing to be a member of the council because he already has a family of his own.
6. The Show Is All About Diversity
The show features a very diverse cast, but it doesn’t plan on stopping there. Producers plan to incorporate diverse themes into the story lines as well. Hopefully this will help make characters more well-rounded and help viewers feel like they have a better understanding of who each character is.
7. The Cast Features Veterans And Rookies
Race and gender are the only ways the cast of Council of Dads is diverse. The show also features actors at different stages in their careers. Michael O’Neill who portrays Larry Mills, has been acting for nearly 40 years while Blue Chapman, who portrays Scott’s youngest son, has only been acting since 2018.
8. The Original Crab Shack Is One Of The Shooting Locations
One of the most noteworthy settings in Council of Dads is Savannah’s Original Crab Shack. In the show, the restaurant is owned by Scott. However, in real life, the restaurant is a local gem. The Original Crab Shack was also a filming location for the 1999 film, The General’s Daughter.
9. Scott’s Character Will Continue To Live On
Although Scott passed away in the first episode and the show won’t focus on flashbacks, that doesn’t mean viewers don’t ever see him again. Scott’s character may still make a few appearances in the show, but more than anything viewers will get to know him as they get to know some of the other characters on the show.
10. Sarah Wayne Callies Had A Real Life Council Of Dads
Although Sarah Wayne Callies’ family never formally appointed council of dads, she can relate to what it’s like to have a group of men step up to take on a fatherly role. According to Callies, her personal council of dads consisted of her father, her step father, and her father-in-law.