Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Courtney Kemp

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Courtney Kemp

31 seconds ago

Courtney Kemp’s face may not be familiar to you, but you’ve probably seen her name roll through the credits several times. Kemp has been in the entertainment industry for more than 15 years, but she is most well known for being the writer of the hit series Power and its spin-offs. Courtney’s creativity and dedication to her craft have earned her the respect of people all over the entertainment industry. Power may be what she’s most famous for now, but she has a lot of other things she wants to share with the world and she’s looking forward to adding to her resume in the years to come. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Courtney Kemp.

1. She’s A Connecticut Native

As someone who was born and raised in Connecticut, I know the state is often overlooked. As a result, I can’t help but get a little excited whenever I find out someone famous is from there. Courtney was raised in a town called Westport which is one of the wealthiest places in the state. As one of the only Black families in the area, the Kemps faced some challenging moments.

2. She Has An Ivy League Education

Courtney has always been the kind of person who loves learning new things and education is something she takes very seriously. She attended Brown University where she earned a bachelor’s degree. She then went on to Columbia University where she received a master’s degree in English literature.

3. She’s A Mom

For the most part, Courtney has done a good job of keeping her personal life away from the media, but we do know that she is a very proud parent. She has one child (a daughter named Charlie) with her ex-husband Brian Mawuli Agboh who works for Paramount Pictures. Her daughter is around 10-years-old.

4. She Speaks Yiddish

When most people in the United States decide they want to learn another language, Spanish is usually at the top of the list. But if there’s one thing we know about Courtney, it’s that she’s always been the type to do things her way. When she was a child, she learned to speak Yiddish which is a language spoken in the Jewish community.

5. She’s An AKA

Black Greek organizations have a long history of being important in the Black American community, and it’s something Courtney Kemp is proud to be a part of. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The organization boasts a long list of noteworthy members including Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

6. She Signed A Deal With Netflix

Courtney has already accomplished a lot, but she’s on her way to even higher heights. She recently signed a major deal with Netflix. According to Variety, “Through the overall deal, she will develop new projects via her production banner End of Episode.” She will use this opportunity to focus on telling stories that center people from marginalized communities.

7. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind

There are lots of people in Courtney’s position who shy away from saying what’s on their mind in fear of the backlash they might recieve. However, Courtney has never been shy about using her platform to raise awareness about things that are important to her. She has spoken out about racism, antisemitism, and sexism.

8. She’s A Big Mary J. Blige Fan

Getting the chance to work with Mary J. Blige in the Power franchise has been a great experience for Courtney, because she’s always been a fan of Mary’s music. While talking to Assignment X about what it’s like to work with the R&B legend, Courtney said, “I’m a huge Mary J. Blige fan. I’m geeked.”

9. She Loves To Read

Courtney’s days as a traditional student may be over, but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing her love of learning. Reading is one of Courtney’s favorite things to do when she gets the time. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on the kinds of things she likes to read. When she was younger, however, she enjoyed reading Shakespeare plays.

10. She Used To Work For GQ

Courtney has made a lot of tops on her journey to where she is today, and one of them was at the well-known men’s publication, GQ. She worked at GQ for three years and that job was a major stepping stone to opening the door for great opportunities within the entertainment industry. Courtney also spent some time working for J. Crew as a writer for the company’s catologue.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Should DC Hire A New Director For Wonder Woman 3?
Five Television Shows From the 90s that Should Never Get a Reboot
Five Successful Celebrities Who Were Voted the Least Likely to Succeed
Heels Recap: Kayfabe
Five Movies From 2010’s That Should Never Get The Reboot Treatment
Five Reasons Why Christmas Movies Are So Popular
Check Out The Trailer for “Prisoners of the Ghostland”
Why We’ll Be Watching The Movie “Saving Paradise”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Courtney Kemp
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kirk Frost
Remembering Pat Hitchcock: Alfred’s Daughter Dies at 93
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elizabeth Finkelstein
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Top Five Villains from The Black Panther Comic Series
10 Interesting Facts about Netflix’s Ultraman (Manga)
Moments In Naruto That We’ll Never Forget: Part 2
10 Reasons Why Boruto is Not as Popular as Naruto
What We Know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 So Far
The Medium For The PlayStation 5 Will Be a New Experience
Eight Horror Video Games To Play Before Halloween
Check Out This Awesome Live-Action Recreation of a Game of Contra
What to Expect from FIFA Ultimate Team 22