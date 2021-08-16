Courtney Kemp’s face may not be familiar to you, but you’ve probably seen her name roll through the credits several times. Kemp has been in the entertainment industry for more than 15 years, but she is most well known for being the writer of the hit series Power and its spin-offs. Courtney’s creativity and dedication to her craft have earned her the respect of people all over the entertainment industry. Power may be what she’s most famous for now, but she has a lot of other things she wants to share with the world and she’s looking forward to adding to her resume in the years to come. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Courtney Kemp.
1. She’s A Connecticut Native
As someone who was born and raised in Connecticut, I know the state is often overlooked. As a result, I can’t help but get a little excited whenever I find out someone famous is from there. Courtney was raised in a town called Westport which is one of the wealthiest places in the state. As one of the only Black families in the area, the Kemps faced some challenging moments.
2. She Has An Ivy League Education
Courtney has always been the kind of person who loves learning new things and education is something she takes very seriously. She attended Brown University where she earned a bachelor’s degree. She then went on to Columbia University where she received a master’s degree in English literature.
3. She’s A Mom
For the most part, Courtney has done a good job of keeping her personal life away from the media, but we do know that she is a very proud parent. She has one child (a daughter named Charlie) with her ex-husband Brian Mawuli Agboh who works for Paramount Pictures. Her daughter is around 10-years-old.
4. She Speaks Yiddish
When most people in the United States decide they want to learn another language, Spanish is usually at the top of the list. But if there’s one thing we know about Courtney, it’s that she’s always been the type to do things her way. When she was a child, she learned to speak Yiddish which is a language spoken in the Jewish community.
5. She’s An AKA
Black Greek organizations have a long history of being important in the Black American community, and it’s something Courtney Kemp is proud to be a part of. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The organization boasts a long list of noteworthy members including Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.
6. She Signed A Deal With Netflix
Courtney has already accomplished a lot, but she’s on her way to even higher heights. She recently signed a major deal with Netflix. According to Variety, “Through the overall deal, she will develop new projects via her production banner End of Episode.” She will use this opportunity to focus on telling stories that center people from marginalized communities.
7. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind
There are lots of people in Courtney’s position who shy away from saying what’s on their mind in fear of the backlash they might recieve. However, Courtney has never been shy about using her platform to raise awareness about things that are important to her. She has spoken out about racism, antisemitism, and sexism.
8. She’s A Big Mary J. Blige Fan
Getting the chance to work with Mary J. Blige in the Power franchise has been a great experience for Courtney, because she’s always been a fan of Mary’s music. While talking to Assignment X about what it’s like to work with the R&B legend, Courtney said, “I’m a huge Mary J. Blige fan. I’m geeked.”
9. She Loves To Read
Courtney’s days as a traditional student may be over, but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing her love of learning. Reading is one of Courtney’s favorite things to do when she gets the time. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on the kinds of things she likes to read. When she was younger, however, she enjoyed reading Shakespeare plays.
10. She Used To Work For GQ
Courtney has made a lot of tops on her journey to where she is today, and one of them was at the well-known men’s publication, GQ. She worked at GQ for three years and that job was a major stepping stone to opening the door for great opportunities within the entertainment industry. Courtney also spent some time working for J. Crew as a writer for the company’s catologue.