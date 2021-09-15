With her strong presence and her bright personality, it’s easy to see why the camera loves Courtney Tezeno. The journalist and TV host have made quite the name for herself in the entertainment industry, and her resume definitely speaks for itself. Still, there are lots of other things she wants to do. She recently scored a major opportunity as the host of the upcoming revival of the HGTV series, Cash in the Attic. Although an official premiere date for the show hasn’t been announced, it is expected to air sometime before the end of 2021. Since HGTV has a massive following, this gig could easily help elevate Courtney’s career. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Courtney Tezeno.
1. She Is A Houston Native
Houston has a long history of being home to some very talented and successful people (after all, it’s Beyonce’s hometown). Courtney Tezeno is very proud to have her name added to the list. She was born and raised in the area. Even though Houston will always have a special place in her heart, she currently resides in Los Angeles.
2. She Has A YouTube Channel
Courtney is truly a content creator at heart. She started a YouTube channel that was focused on posting lifestyle-related videos. However, she hasn’t uploaded anything new in over two years. Although she has fewer than 500 subscribers, her channel has gotten more than 28,000 total views. Since things have really started to take off with her career, it seems unlikely that she will return to YouTube on a consistent basis.
3. She Studied Journalism
By the time Courtney was done with high school, she knew that she wanted her future to be in journalism. Courtney attended the University of Missouri at Columbia where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. While in school, she was involved in several on-campus organizations and activities.
4. She Was A Pageant Girl
Courtney’s work in the journalism world isn’t the only time she’s been in the spotlight. She also used to compete in pageants and she found a good deal of success. In 2016, she competed in the Miss California USA pageant and she earned a spot as a semi-finalist. It’s unclear how many other pageants she entered in.
5. She Hosts A Podcast
Even when Courtney isn’t on the clock, she’s still putting in that work. She understands the importance of having a strong online presence, and that’s exactly what she has worked to build. Courtney is one of the hosts of the Boss Lady Energy Podcast. According to the show’s official description, Boss Lady Energy features “Real, raw, refreshing conversation about the realities of a modern woman spoken through the voices of three diverse ladies”. In addition to its three hosts, the podcast regularly features guests.
6. She Loves Giving Back To Others
If there’s one thing the world can definitely use more of, it’s compassion. Courtney hopes to use her platform to provide that. She is the kind of person who enjoys giving back to the community. She is affiliated with several charity organizations including School on Wheels. Courtney also does volunteer work in the Los Angeles area.
7. She Is All About Fashion
Whether Courtney is hosting a show or doing an interview, you can bet that she’s going to look good while doing it. She loves fashion and she has a great eye for putting outfits together. She isn’t afraid to get creative with her colors and patterns and she likes to set her own trends.
8. She Is Well-Traveled
Most people won’t get the chance to see nearly as much of the world as they’d like. Courtney, however, is fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to travel far and frequently. Not only has she gotten to travel across the United States, but she’s also been to other parts of the world.
9. She Hopes To Inspire Others
Courtney has worked very hard to build the platform she has, and she wants to make sure she uses it to do more than just entertain. One of Courtney’s biggest goals is to inspire and empower the people who see her work. So far, it looks like she’s doing a great job in that department.
10. She Is Married
Some people would probably agree that Courtney is living the dream. In addition to having a successful career, she has also found the person she plans to spend the rest of her life with. She is happily married to a photographer named Jarrelle Lee. The couple does not have any children together.