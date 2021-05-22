Cradle to Stage: Miranda and Bev Lambert Recap

Another week, another musician under the microscope as we take a look at Miranda Lamber and her mother, Bev, this time around, and learn a little more about Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters. It’s a little surprising to learn that Miranda was a quiet and very shy child growing up, but when it came to music it was evident by the age of 10 that she was meant to be someone whose talents would take her places that she might never have dreamed about. What’s even more surprising to learn is that she might never have been able to do that had her mother and father split for good before she was ever born since her family has played a big part in her life and they’ve managed to influence and support her in ways that were able to keep her going and make it clear that doing anything halfway wasn’t enough. It is kind of funny that her mother Bev admits that her husband has put up with a lot over the years since just by listening to her, Bev does sound like someone that might be kind of a hard personality to take on right away. But there’s also something there beneath the attitude and the need to show out for other people that can be heard in the way Bev talks about Miranda and part of it is the pride that she holds in her daughter and her abilities, while the rest of comes off as a type of uncertainty that she’s had to live with for a long, long time. That’s one perception anyway, and maybe it comes off differently to other people, but there’s something about Bev that lies beneath the confidence that’s readily apparent. There’s no doubt that she’s proud of her daughter, but unlike her husband, she definitely has to show it in a very big way.
That’s not so bad really, since while Bev might try to bank off Miranda’s popularity and fame a bit she’s still a good mother it sounds like and cares deeply for her daughter, but there is a very practical side to her that some people might call opportunistic or even cold if they decided to go that far. Miranda’s father sounds like a laid-back individual that knows how to have fun and enjoy life, as was evidenced during the skeet shooting moment that he shared with Dave during the episode. Dave actually revealed a little more of his life as he spoke about the band titled Scream that he toured with when he was younger. His mother worried incessantly since the band didn’t have a lot of money and they were in the middle of a few very rough scenes and situations while they were on tour. But thankfully Dave and the band manage to come back safe and sound and his career eventually took off as his skills began to grow and mature. One thing that was obvious with the musicians we’ve seen thus far is that education wasn’t necessarily the biggest priority for any of them. School is an important part of life, no matter what age a person is or what career they want to entertain. While some musicians never make it through high school, and some don’t even think of college, others manage to get through their schooling while they’re building a career and a reputation. This makes it clear that school isn’t for everyone, especially if school isn’t teaching a person what they need to know for their chosen career. There is a hope that everyone would at make it through high school to maintain the basic knowledge that can help a lot of people out, but beyond that, well, it’s up to the individual when it comes to deciding where they want to go and what they want to do.
Like several other musicians, Miranda wasn’t a star athlete, she wasn’t the best cheerleader, and school didn’t have a lot to offer her unless it was music-related. Even then, unless there are advanced or extracurricular programs that focus on a musician’s desired direction, school isn’t really going to help that much. It’s sad to say, but it’s true, since school is for the basics, the fundamentals, and at some point, a person has to find a focus and figure out what they want to do with their life. The thing with the musicians that have been featured in this series so far is that they all knew early on that they wanted to play music, and they wanted to make it their career. Dropping out of high school wasn’t something their parents wanted to allow, but they also didn’t want to kill off their child’s interest in a musical career. The decision was no doubt a hard one, but to this point, it doesn’t sound as though any mom from this series feels that they made the wrong choice.