10 Things You Didn’t Know About Cristina Gibson

Reality TV shows are a path to stardom for many stars. However, they are not always kind to everyone. One such star who received the short end of the stick from reality TV is Cristina Gibson. Cristina was part of the season one cast for Bravo TV, reality show Summer House. From seeing her tumultuous friendship come to an end on national television to being hated on by her fellow cast mates, Cristina has been through it all. Here are the 10 things you probably didn’t know about Cristina Gibson.
1. She Introduced Lindsay to Her Now Ex-Boyfriend Everett
Living with a friend can test a relationship. This is apparent in Cristina’s and Lindsay Hubert’s friendship. Having been roommates in New York, Cristina is thrilled at spending time at the summer house together. However, things take a turn when Cristina calls out Lindsay for being selfish and spending every waking moment talking about her ex-boyfriend Everett. Upon hearing this, Lindsay accuses Cristina of being jealous of their relationship. This is quite ironic because Cristina introduced Lindsay to Everett. According to AOL, Cristina knew Everett long before Lindsay did. She claims that, if she was interested in him she would have made a move on him and wouldn’t have bothered to introduce the two.
2. She Quit Her Job to Join Summer House
Contrary to Lindsay Hubbard’s claims that Cristina was fired from her job, Cristina quit. Lindsay’s public rant sprang from Cristina not accepting Lindsay’s interns to work in their apartment. Since Lindsay was not having any of it, she went on a full-blown rant. She called Cristina a bad friend and announced to the whole world that Cristina got fired from her job. Cristina not wanting her career tainted, quickly clarified the claims. According to Cristina, she had to choose between keeping her real-life job and being on Summer House. Eventually, she chose to appear on the show prompting her to quit her job.
3. She Had a Hard Time Finding a New Job after Quitting Her Job
Cristina had a very hard time after she quit her job to join the Summer House. This piece of information was also conveniently relayed by Lindsay while painting herself in the best light. She expressed her frustration claiming she was nothing but a good friend to Cristina during her hard times. She further relayed that when Cristina couldn’t find a job she helped her find freelance work at media outlets. She also gave her advice and would constantly check up on her to see if she was okay.
4. She Quit Summer House
Despite popular belief that Cristina was dropped from Summer House. She left the show. The cycle is, however, quite ironic. Cristina initially quit her job to join the Summer House. Later she quit Summer House for a better chance at a career. According to a podcast interview, Cristina said that at first, Summer House was pitched as a show that would help shed light on their jobs. However, down the line, they quickly realized that the show was all about partying. Therefore Cristina had to quit the show at the realization that she was in her 30’s and needed to be building her career. She was uncomfortable with her future employer seeing her blackout on the show or her parents seeing her naked. Despite her reservations, she says she has no regrets about being in the show. Because of it, she has had interview doors open for her because people either recognize her name or have watched the show.
5. She Still Meets Summer House Cast
Since the Summer House cast were friends, they often meet each other as they have mutual friends. Although everyone on the show seemed to dislike Cristina, she is still close to Kyle Cooke and former cast member Ashley Wirkus.
6. Her Relationship with Lindsay Is completely Over
When both Cristina and Lindsay were cast in the show, Cristina thought it was going to be a fun experience having her friend there. But she quickly changed her stance when their relationship went from bad to worse. From being called jealous, to Lindsay spewing lies about her career, Cristina was done with allowing her friend to walk all over her. According to the Cheatsheet, their off-screen relationship is completely over. Even though they meet occasionally, as they have a lot of mutual friends, they are not on speaking terms.
7. She Was Tagged A Meddler
During her time at Summer House, Cristina was constantly called out for sticking her nose in other people’s business. Even the only person who was always on her side, Kyle, turned against her on that front. This was after Cristina told Amanda that Kyle had made out with one of the housemates. This made matters even worse, considering that things between him and Amanda were on shaky ground at the time. Her meddling was often blamed on the nature of her job as an entertainment reporter.
8. She is a Journalist
Cristina studied at Loyola Marymount University where she graduated Summa Cum laude. She has a B.A in Communications, Journalism and Public Relations. Since graduating she has worked as a news editor for E! Networks. Entertainment reporter for Bauer publishing and InStyle. She has also worked as a freelance correspondent, Freelance News Editor and Fashion editor for SheKnows, AOL and Us Weekly respectively. She currently works for American Express as a Digital Copywriter.
9. She Was In Another House Before Joining Summer House
During Cristina’s time at the summer house, Kyle was the only cast member who backed her up. Now we know why. Cristina, Kyle and the twins Ashley and Lauren Wirkus had done houses together before Summer House.
10. Cristina Was Just a Guest at the Summer House
Lindsay is the queen of pettiness. This is evident when she decides to hold a renters meeting. The meeting seemed innocent at first but she was trying to throw shade on Cristina by revealing that Cristina was not an official renter but a guest at the house.
Conclusion
Cristina Gibson is the perfect model of a hardworking, strong and independent woman. She is not afraid to take risks or step away from situations that make her unhappy. With her career on the rise. We can only expect her to soar higher and higher.