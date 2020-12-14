10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cristina Rosato

Everyone loves a good Hallmark movie during the Christmas season. Hallmark’s entire theme is all about happiness and feel-good content. The movies might all be the same cheesy kind of romantic small-town Christmas plot, but it’s literally everything we all need this time of year to zone out and focus on only the most adorable, sweetest things the holiday has to offer, and we are here for it. Cristina Rosato is a woman who is in a Christmas movie on the Hallmark Channel called “Finding Christmas,” and she’s nothing short of adorable. It makes us want to get to know her.
1. She’s in Her 30s
Cristina Rosato doesn’t look 37, but she is. She was born on January 6, 1983. We share the same birth year, and I can say with authority that growing up in that era was probably the best. It was close to the last group of kids who got to experience a real childhood without social media and cell phones and all the things that take away so much of the pleasure and enjoyment of life through sheer distraction.
2. She’s Canadian
She was born and raised in Canada. To be more specific, she hails from the Montreal area of Canada. She spent most of her childhood there, and we imagine it was a lot of fun to grow up in such a beautiful country.
3. She Studied Acting
She grew up in Canada, but she studied acting in the states. When she made the decision to focus her passion on acting, she decided to learn as much as she could. She took off for Los Angeles, and she never looked back. She attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and we think it was a good option for her.
4. She Splits Her Time
Cristina Rosato loves to spend her time in the places she loves most, and that often means splitting her time between several beautiful cities. You will most likely find her living in either Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, or Montreal, which are all lovely. It makes sense she’d want to spend time in each one.
5. She Takes Care of Herself
As any woman in her 30s will tell you, taking care of your body is a must. It’s the decade your metabolism is a little bit less than stellar and ideal. It’s the time when you are a little more tired than you might have been in your 20s, and you start to see the effects of not taking care of yourself more than you did before. She loves to care for herself by practicing yoga, running, and even practicing ballet. All are so good for the body.
6. She Loves Pasta
But, honestly, who doesn’t? Her Instagram profile biography talks a little about her most important parts of life, including that she is a writer and an actress. But, it also says the most important things about her happen to be her pasta love. She loves pasta. She loves anything about pasta.
7. She’s Close to Her Dad
Her dad, Tony, is a man she is very close to. He taught her everything she knows about things like soccer and wine – though probably not until she was a little bit older on the latter – and that she must always treat everyone with respect. We think that her dad sounds like a pretty amazing dad.
8. She’s a Taken Woman
She might not speak much about her personal life, but she is a woman who has a man in her life. She’s dating Greyston Holt. He’s also an actor, and they get to spend a lot of time together filming during the pandemic since they are a real-life couple. They got to go back to work before almost anyone did because they live together and quarantine together and can film romantic comedies thanks to the fact that they can be close to one another.
9. She’s Adventurous
There’s a small chance that Cristina Rosato’s Instagram feed is our new favorite place to hang out. She’s clearly got some very exciting things going on in her life, but we love to see her zest for her life, her adventurous spirit, and her travel pictures. She’s clearly living her best life, and we are here for it.
10. She’s Family-Oriented
Family is the most important part of life, no matter what anyone says about it. Family is every single thing, and this is one woman who knows her family is everything to her. She’s forever sharing photos of hers, and it’s obvious to us she loves them endlessly.