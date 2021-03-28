Crunchyroll Anime Spring 2021 Lineup Revealed

Crunchyroll has recently announced their complete lineup of upcoming anime in Spring 2021 including the latest season of My Hero Academia and many more. The Spring 2021 anime season is looking to be a massive one as there’s a total of 25 brand new anime, here’s what they had to say about the announcement: “Crunchyroll, the world’s most popular anime brand, announced 25 series as part of the spring anime season, including the highly-anticipated My Hero Academia Season 5, Fruits Basket: The Final Season, Tokyo Revengers, and Zombie Land Saga Revenge (Season 2). Fans can also get excited for brand new series coming to Crunchyroll like To Your Eternity and Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro. Alongside returning fan-favorites like the Crunchyroll Original So I’m a Spider, So What? and One Piece.” So let’s get to taking a look at what’s coming to Crunchyroll in Spring 2021! All descriptions come directly from Crunchyroll.
My Hero Academia Season 5
The fifth season of the popular shonen series, My Hero Academia, is set to hit Crunchyroll on Saturday, March 27, 2021. “Deku and Class 1-A continue their hero training and unleash new powers in the latest season of My Hero Academia!”
Tokyo Revengers
“When the pathetic Takemichi is given a do-over from life, he learns to stop apologizing, and start fighting to save the people he cares for most—no matter the odds.”
To Your Eternity
“From the author of A Silent Voice, a pair sets off on an adventure to learn what it truly means to be human.”
Zombie Land Saga Revenge (Season 2)
“This second season of the cutting-edge zombie idol anime follows the undead idol group Franchouchou as they embark on their latest adventures towards legendary fame.”
The Slime Diaries
“Take a look! It’s in a Slime Book! Enjoy all of Rimuru and his friends’ daily adventures in The Slime Diaries!”
JORAN THE PRINCESS OF SNOW AND BLOOD
“In an alternate 1931, the Tokugawa family still rules Japan, and one young woman is on a quest for revenge.”
Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro
“Nagatoro loves teasing and getting a reaction out of her older male classmate, but to what end!?
Fruits Basket The Final Season
“Prepare for one last outing with Tohru and the Soma family as the series concludes.”
Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won’t Lose
“After a set of rejections, a rivalry begins between one high schooler’s childhood friend and his first crush!”
Farewell, My Dear Cramer
“From the creator of Your Lie in April comes a story of girls who aim to become soccer stars!”
ODDTAXI
“One odd taxi driver will take you wherever you want to go, as well as listen to your troubles along the way.”
I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
“This comedic series follows a powerful witch who would rather not work too hard, but somehow finds herself in various curious adventures.”
Those Snow White Notes
“After the death of his grandfather, one young shamisen players look to find the sound that resonates his soul.”
Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress
“Get ready for more card battles with Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress, with character designs by CLAMP!”
Fairy Ranmaru
“If you need your heart healed, call up Bar F and the magical boys who turn into fairies to soothe the souls of their customers!”
Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway
“One night, a man named Yoshida meets a high school runaway named Sayu. With nowhere else to go, Yoshida lets Sayu stay.”
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω
“Sakamoto Takuma, Shera, Rem, and the whole party return for more battles and tales.”
Koikimo
“Based on the manga series of the same name by Mogusu, which was serialized in Ichijinsha’s Comic POOL since 2015.”
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
“Boruto continues his adventures to become the ultimate ninja with Team 7 and all your favorite ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village!”
Case Closed
“Ace teen detective Shinichi Kudo solves cases after becoming trapped in the body of a ten year old.”
Digimon Adventure
“A brand new Digimon adventure continues with the classic DigiDestined cast!”
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
“Based on the classic Dragon Quest series, follow Dai and his party in their grand adventure to defeat the demon lord Hadlar!”
Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House
“Two girls chase after their dreams in the ancient capital in this healing slice-of-life anime about an aspiring maiko and the house chef!”
Tropical-Rouge! Pretty Cure
” A brand new PreCure series is on Crunchyroll, and now it’s time to get tropical!”
One Piece
“Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their adventures in Wano and fight against the powerful Emperors!”
So I’m a Spider, So What?
“Armed with just her wits, can-do spirit, and sassy attitude, a teen-girl-turned-spider must learn to level up in order to survive in a dungeon filled with stronger, nastier monsters.”
I gotta say, I’m especially excited for My Hero Academia Season 5, especially considering (SPOILERS AHEAD) the final arc of the manga is now starting, although it is hard to remember where Season 4 left off after so much happened in the manga, so maybe I’ll have to go back and watch it again to prepare. I’m also excited for So I’m a Spider, So What?, a Crunchyroll Original anime, to continue, it’s definitely not anything like what I typically watch, but I’ve been entranced by it since beginning it and I’m excited to see where it goes. I definitely have a lot ahead of me for the Spring 2021 Crunchyroll anime season.