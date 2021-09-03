Crysis Remastered Trilogy Is Coming in October

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy has gotten its official release date, October 15th, 2021. Developers Crytek has mentioned that “The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is optimized and enhanced towards next-generation consoles meaning the Crysis games play smoother and better than ever before. The original games played at an average of 720p resolution and up to 30 FPS. On Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 the Crysis remasters play between 1080p and 4K at 60 FPS, achieved with Dynamic Resolution for excellent performance on today’s hardware.”. So we’re excited to see just how groundbreaking and breathtaking it is. For console players, this will be the first time that the original Crysis will be playable to them.
The story of Crysis is described as an “epic story thrusts players into an ever-changing environment, forcing them to adapt their tactics and approach to conquer battlefields ranging from newly frozen jungle to zero-gravity alien environments.”. As the protagonist, you take control of military personnel that has been granted access to a brand new nano suit that allows the user to perform feats impossible for a regular human. The armored nanosuit allows users to enhance their strength, speed, defense, and it even gives them the ability to cloak into their surroundings. Throughout your adventure, you will encounter mercenaries, hostile North Korean soldiers, and even an alien race that has been lying dormant until recently.
The original story for Crysis is “After Helena Rosenthal sends a distress signal saying the North Koreans are invading the seemingly unimportant island on which her team is working, the US government dispatches Raptor Team, a group of nanosuit-clad soldiers. After arriving on the island, however, Raptor Team’s ranks are thinned by mysterious flying creatures, eventually leaving only Nomad, Psycho, and Prophet, who is subsequently kidnapped by the organisms later called the Ceph.” Sounds like your cup of tea yet? We’re excited to see the full story unfold when the whole collection releases this October.
It is highly considered a Sci-Fi classic and was raved about for years. When it was first released it was a groundbreaking game. Crysis was the most graphically advanced game the world had ever seen, and it wasn’t even close. Crytek had developed an engine that could do things no one had dreamed about up to that point. It was only manageable on PC at the time and even then that was difficult. Crysis became a meme in the gaming community. Whenever someone bragged about their PC specs the first thing gamers would ask them is “Can it play Crysis?”. Crytek has embraced the meme. They’ve even updated their game to have a brand new 8K mode that could prove to be troublesome for the highest-end computers of this day and age.
Crysis was also hailed as Sci-Fi epic masterpiece. The way the gameplay was paced and how the story played out. It received a 98% on Metacritic which is one of the highest praises any video game could get. The sandbox world that Crytek built was awe-inducing and something straight out of a dream. The AI was also said to be ahead of its time. Players would have to engage their battles carefully. They would need a plan rather than just jumping in and being the first one to pull the trigger. The first game was criticized for not having a team deathmatch mode but unfortunately, that won’t matter since the Remastered Trilogy will only include the single-player version of the game.
In the world of Crysis, you also get to choose how you want to play your adventure. “Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles from VTOL’s to boats and using the environment itself against your enemies.”. We’re excited to finally play it for ourselves and see what all the hype was about.
Crytek has now finally brought back the game that left many people awestruck and developed it for current-gen systems and PC. The full list of features that they’ve added include:
- Up to 4K on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 at 60FPS
- On PC you can lock in your frame rate or just go for it and play on max settings
- Improved lighting meaning your games shadows and reflections look better than ever
- Substantial performance gains
- Visually enhanced weapons, characters, and environments immersing you completely in the Crysis universe
- High-definition textures giving you crystal clear images
In addition to the trilogy being released, each game will also be sold individually. Crysis the Remastered Trilogy will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this October 15th so if you’re looking for an epic sci-fi adventure make sure you check it out.