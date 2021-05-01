Curtiss Cook has been acting professionally for more than 25 years, and during that time he has built a very solid resume. His ability to play any kind of character has opened up many doors for him, and he truly brings something special to each role. Many viewers will recognize him from shows like Manifest and The Chi, but he has also shared his talents on the big screen. In fact, even though Curtiss has a lot of great roles behind him, Curtiss has even more in store. His fans will be happy to know that he will be in the upcoming movie West Side Story which is directed by Steven Spielberg. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Curtiss Cook.
1. He’s An Ohio Native
Curtiss was born and raised in the Dayton, OH area. He got his start acting in local plays and during high school, he really got serious about wanting to act professionally. While he’s proud of his midwestern roots, he no longer lives in the state. Curtiss and his family now reside in New York more than an hour outside of the city.
2. His Son Is An Actor
The phrase ‘like father, like son’ definitely rings true for Curtiss and his son Curtiss Jr. The younger Curtiss is also an actor and has nearly two dozen credits on his resume. He has appeared in shows such as Orange is The New Black and Manifest. In addition, to Curtiss Jr., Curtiss has a set of twins.
3. He’s Been On Broadway
Curtiss film and TV work are what he is most widely known for, but he’s also found a great deal of success on the stage. He has been a part of two Broadway productions: The Lion King and Miss Saigon. While he has definitely focused most of his attention on on-screen work, his ability to act between mediums has served him well.
4. He Was A Dancer
Acting hasn’t always been the only way that Curtiss likes to express himself through the arts. He is also a talented dancer who performed with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company when he was in high school. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any videos or pictures from Curtiss’ days as a dancer.
5. He Studied Acting In London
Sometimes things in life just fall into place, and that’s exactly what happened when Curtiss got the chance to study acting at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London. He is very grateful for the education he received and it’s clear that it has benefited him throughout his career.
6. He’s A Sigma
Black Greek letter organizations have played an important part in the African American community for over a century. Curtiss is a very proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, INC. The organization was founded in 1914 at Howard University and has a long list of noteworthy members.
7. He’s A Grandfather
Family has always been one of the most important things in Curtiss’ life, and he is keeping that tradition going now that he is a grandfather. Curtiss is a proud grandfather of two although he hasn’t shared much information about his grandchildren.
8. He Was Once Evicted From His Apartment
Curtiss has found a lot of success over the years, but things haven’t always been easy. During an interview with Forbes, he shared that he was once evicted from an apartment in New York. He said, “I was with my kids, Curtiss, Jr., Isis and Kimani, in their pajamas. I didn’t have a steady gig. We were living in Yonkers [outside of New York City]. We got evicted from the apartment—and a lot of it was my fault.”
9. He Has Behind-The-Scenes Experience
Even though he has spent the majority of his camera in front of the camera, Curtiss is also comfortable getting behind it. From 2014 to 2015, he wrote, directed, and produced a TV series called A Black Man Acting. There’s no word on if he has plans to get behind-the-scenes again, but it wouldn’t be surprising.
10. He Wants His Fans To Know That He Takes Each Role Very Seriously
Time is the most valuable thing people have, and that isn’t something he takes for granted. As an actor, he is very thankful to all the people who take the time to watch his work, and he always does his best to make sure that it’s worth their time. He is passionate about his craft, and he puts 100% into every role he plays no matter how big or small it may be.