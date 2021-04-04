10 Things You Didn’t Know about D.B. Woodside

David Bryan Woodside is well-known, but not as David Bryan. He goes professionally by D.B. Woodside, actor extraordinaire. He has one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, and it’s not just because he is an imposing man who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and takes on some of the most notable roles in Hollywood. It’s because he’s a man who makes it his business to take every role he’s offered and make it magic. It is high time his fans get to know the Lucifer actor better.
1. He is in His 50s
If nothing else in this article shocks you because you did not already know it, this is one thing that will. D.B. Woodside does not look like a man in his 50s by any stretch of the imagination, yet here he is. He was born on July 25, 1969 in New York City, and that makes him prepared to celebrate his 52nd birthday in 2021. We are shocked, too.
2. He Starred in Parenthood
It was one of the most beloved shows on television, and he had a crucial part in the show. He played the part of Dr. Joseph Prestridge on the show, and his fans fell even more in love with him when he took that on.
3. He’s a Dad
From 2008 to 2010, he was a taken man. He was committed to actress Golden Ameda Brooks, and they welcomed a daughter back in 2009. Their relationship did not last, but they both remain committed to being the best possible parents to their little girl.
4. He’s Friends with a Princess
Well, she’s not a princess, but she is Meghan Markle; wife of Prince Harry. The two starred together in a show called Suits, and he came out after her controversial interview with Oprah to say that he thinks the royal family messed with the wrong woman. It appears he believes her claims of mistreatment from the royal family.
5. He’s Doing Well for Himself
It turns out that D.B. Woodside is doing quite well for himself. He’s accumulated an estimated net worth of approximately $3 million over the years, and he’s had fun in the process. He takes on roles he enjoys, which makes work feel a lot more like play to the actor.
6. He is Well-Educated
He’s a smart man, and he knew he wanted to have the education to back that up. When he finished his high school career, he decided it was time to go to college and focus on acting. He began his college education at SUNY (State University of New York) where he obtained his BA. He then enrolled in the Yale University School of Drama where he graduated with an MFA.
7. His Daughter is His Proudest Achievement
He might have accomplished many amazing roles in his life, but his role of father to his daughter is by far the best one. She is currently 11-years-old, and her name is Dakota. He and his ex are wonderful co-parents, and they make it their mission to put their daughter and her happiness before their own issues. Neither one has said a word about the reason behind their breakup to the press, and we remain impressed by the respect that they’ve shown one another since that occurred.
8. He’s a Private Man
D.B. Woodside is a man who values his privacy. He shares snippets of his life with the world, but he does not overshare anything. He keeps his private life to himself. He doesn’t like to share anything that is too personal, and that allows him a level of anonymity when he is out and spending time with his daughter.
9. He’s Not a Fan of Apples
We know this because he said so himself. When replying to a thread on Twitter back in March of 2021, he rated apples his bottom-tier fruit. Not everyone has the same taste, so he’s obviously entitled to his dislike of a fruit others adore. But, his does have some really good top-tier fruits. He’s a big fan of grapefruit, blackberries, and blueberries. We can support his dislike of apples because he does like three other good ones.
10. He Appreciates his Fans
D.B. Woodside is an actor who believes that his fans are the people who make his life possible, and he’s not wrong. He is so appreciative of his fans, the people he works with, the people who work alongside him, and everyone who supports his craft. It’s a great place to be as an actor.