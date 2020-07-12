A few years ago, Da’Vonne Rogers was just a ‘normal’ person with dreams of being in the spotlight. Fortunately, those dreams are well on their way to becoming true. With a great smile and an outgoing personality, Da’Vonne Rogers has all the makings of a reality TV star. After two seasons of being a fan favorite on Big Brother, she began working with MTV where she was a contestant on The Challenge. Even though she wasn’t the winner of either show, she left a lasting impression on viewers. She has also become a prime example of how reality TV can be used to help open the door for other opportunities. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Da’Vonne Rogers.
1. She’s Scared Of Bugs
To lots of people, bugs are just a minor inconvenience. However, Da’Vonne is incredibly afraid of all bugs. It doesn’t matter how big or small the bug is, Da’Vonne wants no parts. She says she’s so afraid that she’s willing to push old people and babies out of the way to escape bugs.
2. She Was Raised In A Very Religious Family
Da’Vonne’s faith is something that has always been important to her. She was raised in a very religious family where both her mother and uncle were ministers. Although she appreciates all the lessons she’s been taught, she’s always been the one to do things a little differently. However, when entering the Big Brother House, she did say that a copy of the Bible is one of the things she wanted to bring with her.
3. She’s An Actress
Most people know Da’Vonne best for her reality TV appearances. After doing two seasons of Big Brother, she also appeared on MTV’s The Challenge. However, those aren’t her only on screen appearances. She also has some acting credits including an appearance in The Bold and the Beautiful. Her acting career isn’t where she wants it to be yet, but she’s working on getting more opportunities.
4. She Was A Poker Dealer
Before her TV days, Da’Vonne was working as a professional poker dealer. Becoming a professional poker dealer requires several weeks of intense training. Being a poker dealer proved to be a great choice for Da’Vonne because it gave her a chance to utilize her bubbly personality.
5. She Has A Podcast
Da’Vonne’s reality TV days may be over, but that doesn’t mean her fans won’t still get a chance to hear about what she has going on. She has started a podcast called The Soaring Sisterhood which is focused on empowering, uplifting, and educating women. The podcast is available on all major streaming platforms.
6. She Never Wanted To Be A Reality TV Star
Even though Da’Vonne is extremely grateful for all of the opportunities that reality TV has given her, she never intended on being a reality TV star. When she auditioned for Big Brother, she saw it as an opportunity to help get her foot in the door to pursue her true passion which is acting. Once she started doing The Challenge, she realized it simply wasn’t something she wanted to do any longer.
7. She’s A YouTuber
If listening to podcasts isn’t really your thing, you can still find other ways to keep up with Da’Vonne. She is also a YouTuber who has been making videos on the platform for two years. In that time, she has earned more than 17,000 subscribers and her videos have more than 866,000 total views. Although YouTube isn’t quite the same as reality TV, it still provides an intimate behind the scenes look into Da’Vonne’s life.
8. Her Grandmother Inspired Her To Audition For Big Brother
Da’Vonne is a very family oriented person, but she’s always had a extra special relationship with her grandmother. Da’Vonne says that her grandmother has always been the one person who truly understands her. After years of watching Big Brother together, Da’Vonne’s grandmother suggested she audition for the show.
9. She’s From California
Da’Vonne was born and raised in Inglewood, California and she is very proud of where she’s from. The area is home to lots of well-known people in the entertainment industry Omarion and Tyra Banks. Like a true California girl, Da’Vonne loves spending time at the beach.
10. She Uses Her Platform To Speak Out Against Injustice
Da’Vonne has built an impressive following on social media. On Instagram alone, she has over 130,000 followers. However, those numbers aren’t just about vanity. She uses her platform to bring awareness to social issues and has been an avid supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.