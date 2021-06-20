Dad Builds Disneyland’s Star Tours Ride at Home for Daughter’s Birthday

Let’s be honest and say that there are a lot of dads that would love to build something like this for their kids to enjoy. But at least one kid had the chance to sit in their own Star Tours vehicle and experience the same kind of experience that has been so popular at Disneyland in the past, and it looks like it was awesome. Having the kind of garage space and know-how to put all this together would be great and it would definitely put someone in the running for dad of the year since this ride was actually one of the more popular ones at Disneyland for a while. A long line didn’t always mean something was the best ride, but it did mean that people valued the ride enough that it was seen as something worth waiting for since while some rides had enormous lines stretching from the actual ride, others weren’t really that packed despite the number of guests at the park. Sorry Hall of Presidents.
Okay, that was a cheap dig since one of the first attractions a person sees when they come in has managed to get a decent amount of attention throughout the years. But Star Tours, as part of Star Wars, was almost guaranteed to get the kind of attention it did from the start since not only did it produce a great number of things to look at while online, it also provided an experience that was insanely quick but was a lot of fun since from accidentally going the wrong way in the spaceport to jumping through hyperspace and missing Endor completely this was a wild ride that might not have made a lot of sense thanks to the encounters that happened but was still a pulse-pounding and jarring ride that left a person feeling as though they’d been through one hellacious space ride at the end of it.
Navigating through a frozen comet before busting out the other side, taking part in a space battle and a Death Star run before jetting back to the spaceport was all part of the great experience that a lot of people wanted to do again right away. But of course, the lines didn’t really die down until later in the day and then closer to closing time, so getting through them was still time-consuming. But imagine having this in your garage as a kid. It would be cool up to a point since it’s likely that the electricity needed to run this thing might be kind of a drain and the experience did eventually get old if one went through it too often. But every now and then it would be a great way to just unwind and let loose with, at least if it was able to be operated without the help of the dad that made it. One has to imagine that he would have to monitor the thing in order to keep it safe. Plus, as I mentioned, doing it too often might not be as fun simply because the story never changes. But the initial ride and every now and then would be great since this kind of ride was insanely cool when it first came out since it really sucked the riders into the experience in a big way.
Star Wars has been a popular franchise ever since George Lucas took a chance and saw it take hold with the audience, but when Star Tours came to Disneyland in 1987, a decade after the first movie had hit theaters, people were obviously head over heels for this ride and were ready and willing to strap in and see what there was to see. It did mismatch a few of the scenes as many would likely point out but it did try to tell its own story, which was the point. One thing that anyone should realize is that in the Star Wars franchise there’s room for quite a few stories, and they don’t all have to involve the same characters.
There’s no doubt that the dad who did this became the hero of the household for a while and is likely one of those that loves to tinker around in the garage. It’s also evident that he wanted to give his kids a good time and succeed brilliantly in doing so. Again, a lot of dads would love to make this happen for their kids to give them this type of experience, and there’s no doubt that many would if they had the space, the time, and the tools, not to mention the knowledge. Star Wars is something that a lot of parents would love to pass on to their kids since no matter what age you are the stories that it holds are still a lot of fun.