Daisy May Cooper has less than 10 years of on screen experience and fewer than than a dozen acting credits to her name. Still, she is making some serious strides in her career. She currently has a starring role in the TV series, This Country. She is also the show’s co-writer and creator. Not only is Daisy a talented actress, but she’s also a hilarious – a combination that is virtually unstoppable. With the success of This Country growing every day, fans are loving Daisy’s work and looking forward to seeing how she continues to evolve the show and her character, Kerry Mucklowe. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Daisy May Cooper.
1. She Studied At RADA
Daisy’s fans aren’t used to her being serious, but one thing she’s always been serious about is her acting. She attended Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in acting. RADA is well-known across the world for producing talented actors. Some of the school’s most notable alumni include James Norton, Alan Rickman, Peter O’Toole, and Anthony Hopkins.
2. She Has Struggled With Anxiety
Daisy is a positive person who likes to laugh, but that doesn’t mean that she always feels great inside. She recently opened up about her struggles with anxiety in a letter she wrote on Instagram. She shared that she confessed that her anxiety makes her “afraid of everything”. Many of her followers left comments on the post expressing how much they related to her feelings.
3. She Is A Wife And Mother
Finding the perfect balance between work life and home life can be challenging. While the fact is that no ‘perfect’ balance exists, Daisy has managed to do a great job of juggling both without letting anything his the ground. She married her longtime boyfriend, Will Cooper, in 2019. The couple has one child together and another on the way.
4. She Won A BAFTA
Daisy’s career so far has been the definition of the phrase ‘go big, or go home’. Despite only having a few projects under her belt, Daisy’s work is already well known and widely respected. In 2018, she won a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for her role in This Country.
5. This Country Is Based On Elements Of Her Real Life
If you’ve ever seen This Country, you may have felt like some of the scenarios were way too hilarious to be true. However, there’s a lot more truth to the show than some people realize. Daisy and her brother, Charlie, wrote the show based on their personal experience growing up in a rural area of England.
6. She’s A Fan Of The Office
Finding things that inspire you is one of the most important parts of the creative process. For Daisy, the popular sitcom The Office has been a huge inspiration in her life. She also told The Guardian that her parents “used to watch Spinal Tap and The Day Today. We loved seeing them laugh, and I suppose that’s how it got into our psyche.”
7. The 90s Is Her Favorite Decade
Daisy May Cooper was born in 1986 which means that her fond memories of childhood took place during the 90s. As a result, the decade has an extra special place in her heart. During her interview with The Guardian, she said is “obsessed” with the 90s and even said that she cried when she found out that Geri Spice was leaving the Spice Girls.
8. She Has No Plants To Do Dramatic Roles
Most actors like to play a wide variety of roles so they don’t get typecast as only being able to play one genre. But Daisy says that she plans to stick to comedy for the foreseeable future. Apparently, even when she tries serious roles, the humor still comes through and people end up laughing any way.
9. She Loves Using Her Platform To Help Others
Daisy comes from humble beginnings and she knows what it’s like to not have not be able to afford everything you need and want. For that reason, she has made it a point to help others in need. A few months ago, she used social media to help a young cancer patient raise money for her treatments.
10. She’s On TikTok
Like most people, Daisy has been pretty bored during quarantine. One of the way she’s been trying to keep herself busy is by posting videos on TikTok. In just a few short months, Daisy has managed to gain nearly 100,000 followers on the platform, and her videos have a total of more than 332,000 likes.