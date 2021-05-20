10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dalton Gomez

If the name Dalton Gomez means nothing to you, it’s a fair warning to share with you that you’ll know everything about him before much longer. When Ariana Grande decides to get married without the world knowing what she’s doing, it is safe to say that her husband is going to become a household name. The young singer and actress shocked the world in May 2021 by getting married. She’s famous for her string of high-profile relationships with men like Pete Davidson. She’s been engaged. She’s been serious. She’s been hurt and she’s done some hurting, but right now, she’s just Mrs. Dalton Gomez, and the world needs to know more.
1. He’s Been Dating his Wife For More Than a Year
News of Ariana Grande’s new relationship started going around in February 2020 when she was seen out and about with a mystery man with whom she was sharing some intimate moments in a LA restaurant. She didn’t say a word about it, though, until May 2020 when she and her new boyfriend were officially dancing together in a music video by Grande and Justin Bieber.
2. They Quarantined Together
Newly in love and navigating their relationship, this couple decided to go through their pandemic quarantine together. It might be the reason they are so strong right now considering the fact that they lived together and spent every waking moment of every single day together while the world was locked down.
3. They Got Married at Home
Maybe the entire world thought that Ariana Grande would never get married with her history of tumultuous relationships. Perhaps those who did think she might eventually tie the knot thought she might do something very splashy and big, but she hosted a small, intimate backyard wedding at her Montecito home.
4. He’s a California Boy
He grew up in California. Dalton Gomez was born in the San Bernardino area, but he currently resides in Los Angeles. He lives and works there, but we don’t know how long he has been in the area or if he moved her as an adult while his family stayed in their San Bernardino home.
5. He’s in Real Estate
He is an agent at the prestigious Aaron Kirman Group. He specializes in selling luxury homes to wealthy clients, including people like Grande’s attorney. When it was time for her music attorney to sell his own home, Gomez was the agent that sold the home to another famous Hollywood personality. He sold it to Kunal Nayyar, who you know from The Big Bang Theory.
6. She Initiated a Meeting with Him
It was prior to the pandemic when Grande wanted to buy a second home outside of LA. She wanted somewhere out of the city to get away and have some peace and quiet, and her people went to Dalton Gomez for help. His boss had already helped Grande buy a home in LA, and her people went right back to his company for help. They were set up with Gomez. Grande thought he was cute, and she asked her people to make something happen so that she could meet Gomez in person. That was it for them.
7. He Has Some Famous Friends
Before he met his wife, he was already friends with some pretty famous people. There were times he was on Instagram hanging out with people like Miley Cyrus. He was also friendly with Hollywood manager Scooter Braun (you know his name because of all the drama with Taylor Swift).
8. Her Family Loves Him
Ariana Grande’s family loves Dalton Gomez. Insiders that know her family well have said that he is very good for her, her family is very happy for her, and that they are highly approving of this relationship. It’s not a secret that she’s been through some high-profile stuff in the past, and this has been such a good time for her, and it’s been a very private, very intimate relationship that has brought her a lot of joy.
9. They Are Not A Dramatic Couple
What might work very well for this couple is that Dalton Gomez is not the attention-seeking type. He seems to work hard, to do well in his life, and he seems to enjoy a more low-key lifestyle that’s not dramatic and full of problems. He’s very level-headed and chill, and that appears to be exactly what Grande needed in a man to spend her life with.
10. They Maintain Their Privacy
Gomez does not seem to have a problem sharing photos and his life with the world, but he doesn’t share much. He keeps to himself. He stays out of the press, and he does not discuss his relationship or his private life with anyone.