Dan Aykroyd Will Star in Travel Channel Series Hotel Paranormal

It would of course be Dan Aykroyd that is going to be narrating this new show, Hotel Paranormal, as his time on the Ghostbuster’s movies has made him a prime target for such a role and his belief in ghosts has made it even better. So far the show sounds like a lot of others that tend to go around spreading what they believe to be the truth but can possibly be explained by natural phenomena, meaning that it will become a dividing point between believers and skeptics. Let’s be realistic and say that there are plenty of things in this world that are hard if not impossible to explain, and there are plenty of phenomena that are easily attributed to an otherworldly source, but shows like this are in a big way for entertainment since otherwise the scientific research regarding them might be a little more intense and possibly a little more decisive in telling us whether or not the afterlife is in fact one hundred percent real. But there’s a lot of fun to be had with this type of show since it does get the mind wandering and it does keep in line with a lot of other shows that are just like it or slightly different. It does make a person realize just why they like such shows or enjoy trying to debunk them, meaning it works on multiple levels.
As you can guess, Aykroyd will be narrating several accounts of ghost tales that have happened throughout the years and have been reported by a slew of people that feel certain that they’ve encountered a spirit of some sort. While the more malevolent spirits tend to make for more popular episodes, there are typically some that aren’t considered to be harmful or benevolent, but are simply there for one reason or another. There have been so many different shows based on haunting and ghost stories that a lot of people have grown a bit tired of them simply because some have been proven to be false and misleading, while others tend to play things up to such a level that they might as well be fictional tales to enjoy. With Aykroyd as a part of the cast however one can’t help but think that this show will suffer the same level of criticism simply because that particular standard was set a while back when it comes to such programs. People want to believe, they want to be entertained, and they want to see something interesting, but they also don’t want to be fooled as they have been in the past.
It might be that the show thinks that people will listen a little closer with Aykroyd around, or it could be that he’s going to give the show a little more star power than it might otherwise have, but it should be an interesting show all the same. Like it or not, real or not, these shows are still entertaining since the questions they raise about the afterlife tend to be enough to get people thinking, talking, and even debating on what happens when we die and how real the spirit world is. Some people have no doubt, none whatsoever, while others need to be convinced before they’re ready to believe. A lot of this stems from the manner in which these shows are presented and how they’re pushed, meaning that there’s enough room to deny that anything is really happening since it doesn’t take an award-winning actor to convince a lot of people that the experiences they’re having are real and authentic. This is after all one reason why these shows get a bad reputation, because some people are a little too good at feeling as though they’re being spiritually attacked, especially considering that we can’t see what’s going on and the camera doesn’t tend to pick up much of anything that’s happening, other than the ‘experts’ apparent distress and unease. It’s fair to say that some people are quite serious about the whole idea of the afterlife and have devoted real research into the paranormal and how it might affect the world of the living, but the idea of creating a TV show based on it kind of lessens the impact and the likelihood that it’s going to be taken seriously, as attempting to gain more viewers kind of undercuts the seriousness of the matter.
Real paranormal investigators that research and document such sightings and matters tend to tell people quite often that what they see on TV is a show, that it’s not real, and that the entertainment value far outweighs the reality of it. But at the same time it’s a good bit of entertainment and something that Mr. Aykroyd is well-suited for, so it could be kind of interesting in its own way.