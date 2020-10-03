10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dan Bongino

Dan Bongino may not be the most well-known figure in American politics, but for nearly a decade he’s been working hard to change that. After a career with the New York City Police Department, Bongino went on to spend several years with the Secret Service. In 2011, he left the Secret Service and attempted to run for senate. Although his campaign was unsuccessful, he didn’t give up there. He ran for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2014 and 2016. Despite not winning either of those elections, Dan has stayed close to the political world and has become well-known for being a political commentator. With the presidential election less than two months away, you can bet he’s had a lot to say. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know Dan Bongino.
1. He’s Been Accused Of Exaggerating His Experiences In The Secret Service
When Dan departed from the Secret Service, he cited several high level conversations he’d heard as the reason for him wanted to leave. However, other Secret Service agents spoke out to dispute these claims. An anonymous agent said, “We don’t sit in on meetings at the White House. We don’t sit in on high-level meetings.” They also added that while it’s true that Dan did work for the Secret Service, he was not in a supervisory position.
2. He Studied Psychology
Many people probably assume that Dan studied political science or criminal justice, but that’s not what he went to school for at all. Dan attended Queens College where he earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in psychology. He then went on to earn a master’s degree in business from Penn State.
3. He’s An Author
Dan has accomplished lots of things throughout his career and being an author is yet another thing he can add to his list of accomplishments. His first book, Life Inside the Bubble, which details his time with the Secret Service was released in 2013. His second book, The Fight: A Secret Service Agent’s Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine, was released in 2016.
4. He’s A New York Native
Dan is a New Yorker to his core. He was born and raised in Queens and lived there for much of his life. However, he and his family relocated to Florida several years ago so that his wife could be closer to his family. Although there are things he misses about New York, he likes the weather and conservative culture in Florida.
5. He Grew Up With An Abusive Step Father
Things weren’t always easy for Dan growing up. After his parents divorced, his mother remarried a man who was abusive towards Dan and his brother. Dan was actually inspired to pursue a career in law enforcement after seeing how scared his step father was of the police.
6. He Met His Wife On A Blind Date
There are lots of people who don’t believe in love at first sight, but Dan experienced it the first time he laid eyes on his wife, Paula. The two were connected through mutual friends and officially met on a blind date at a restaurant in the city. The couple later got engaged at that same restaurant.
7. He Likes To Stay Active
Dan is definitely the kind of guy who likes to stay active and keep himself in good shape. He spends lots of time lifting weights at the gym. In addition to traditional workouts, Dan has also spent several years doing mixed martial arts training. At one time, he and his wife even ran a business selling martial arts equipment from their home.
8. He Didn’t Plan On Getting Involved In Politics
Getting into politics wasn’t something that Dan had been secretly planning his whole life. Instead, it was something that just sort of came to him. He said, “I wasn’t interested in running at all. I have a great life, I enjoy it. Life is really good to me. My book sold well. Everything was going terrific. But, this seat opened up unexpectedly.”
9. Obamacare Is What Prompted Him To Quit The Secret Service
As a staunch republican and now proud Trump supporter, it’s not too surprising that Dan felt a conflict of interest working in the Obama administration. What really pushed him over the age, however, was the debate surrounding Obamacare. He has since been a strong advocate for getting rid of the affordable care act.
10. He Recently Discovered He Has A Tumor
In September 2020, Dan announced that doctors found a 10 centimeter tumor in his neck. At the time of the announcement, he hadn’t yet learned whether or not the tumor was cancerous. Since sharing the news, he’s been grateful for the outpouring of love he’s received.