Widely considered one of the best Big Brother contestants in the history of the show, Dan Gheesling has become reality TV royalty. Since starting his journey in the entertainment industry more than a decade ago, he has gone on to build a massive following. His reach extends all over the world, and he’s become much more than just a reality star. A lot of things have changed since the world was introduced to Dan, but he’s always managed to change with the times. Now also known for being a gamer, Dan has found a way to ensure that his 15 minutes of fame turns into a lifetime of being in the spotlight. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Dan Gheesling.
1. He Used To Be A Teacher
Prior to being cast in Big Brother 10, Dan was just a regular guy and he probably thought he would stay that way forever. He was working as a biology teacher at a Catholic school in his home state of Michigan called Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory School. He was also an assistant football coach at the school.
2. He Loves Being A Dad
Starting a family is one of the biggest chances dan has gone through since he stepped into the spotlight. In 2011, Dan married Chelsea Niemiec. The couple currently has two children together and they’re expecting their third. He looks forward to spending as much time with his family as he can.
3. He Grew Up Playing Basketball
Dan has always been a huge sports fan and when he was younger he played basketball in a local league called the MBA. In an Instagram post, Dan said his favorite sports memories are from that league. Although his days as an athlete are long behind him, Dan is still a huge sports fan. He particularly enjoys watching basketball and football.
4. He Has Some Acting Experience
When most people think of Dan, reality TV and gaming are the first two things that come to mind. What many people don’t know, however, is that he’s also done a little bit of acting. Dan made his first and only acting appearance in a 2017 TV movie called The Revengers. There’s no information to suggest that he plans to do more acting.
5. He’s An Author
If you thought gamer, actor, and reality TV star were the only titles Dan could put on his resume, you thought wrong. Dan is also a published author. Dan has released three books over the years with the most recent being 2013’s, Punch It In: 24 Days To Crossing Your Goal Line.
6. He’s Been Invited To Speak At Colleges
Even when he was a teacher, Dan probably never guessed that he’d one day get the opportunity to tour college campuses as a guest speaker. That’s exactly what happened, though. Thanks to Big Brother, Dan has gotten the opportunity to do speaking engagements at colleges all over the country.
7. His YouTube Channel Has An Impressive Number Of Views
Content is king, and this is something that Dan has mastered. As a streamer, Dan has built a large following on YouTube where he currently has over 95,000 dedicated subscribers. His YouTube channel currently has more than 22.7 million total views and there’s no doubt that number is only going to increase.
8. He Collects Basketball Cards
Dan’s love for basketball extends far beyond watching and playing the sport. He also loves to collect basketball cards. He’s been involved in the hobby for many years, but he just recently decided to get back into it on a consistent basis. Occasionally, he’ll share photos of his card collection on Instagram. He also ships cards out once a year.
9. A Random Tweet Inspired Him To Start Streaming On Twitch
Sometimes the best inspiration can come from the least expected places. Several years ago, Dan received a tweet from djWhEAT who works for Twitch. In the tweet, he offered to get Dan into a gaming tour called Wizards of the Coast. Dan decided to go for it, and this decision ultimately led him to get into streaming. Little did he know, that decision would change his life forever.
10. He’s Still A Big Brother Fan
There are lots of reality TV stars who refuse to watch the shows that made them famous. For some people, this decision is the result of bad experiences or a conscious effort to separate themselves. Dan, however, doesn’t feel that way at all. He still watches Big Brother and he loves sharing his opinions on what’s going on during the seasons.