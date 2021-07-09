Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dan Gheesling

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dan Gheesling

44 seconds ago

Widely considered one of the best Big Brother contestants in the history of the show, Dan Gheesling has become reality TV royalty. Since starting his journey in the entertainment industry more than a decade ago, he has gone on to build a massive following. His reach extends all over the world, and he’s become much more than just a reality star. A lot of things have changed since the world was introduced to Dan, but he’s always managed to change with the times. Now also known for being a gamer, Dan has found a way to ensure that his 15 minutes of fame turns into a lifetime of being in the spotlight. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Dan Gheesling.

1. He Used To Be A Teacher

Prior to being cast in Big Brother 10, Dan was just a regular guy and he probably thought he would stay that way forever. He was working as a biology teacher at a Catholic school in his home state of Michigan called Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory School. He was also an assistant football coach at the school.

2. He Loves Being A Dad

Starting a family is one of the biggest chances dan has gone through since he stepped into the spotlight. In 2011, Dan married Chelsea Niemiec. The couple currently has two children together and they’re expecting their third. He looks forward to spending as much time with his family as he can.

3. He Grew Up Playing Basketball

Dan has always been a huge sports fan and when he was younger he played basketball in a local league called the MBA. In an Instagram post, Dan said his favorite sports memories are from that league. Although his days as an athlete are long behind him, Dan is still a huge sports fan. He particularly enjoys watching basketball and football.

4. He Has Some Acting Experience

When most people think of Dan, reality TV and gaming are the first two things that come to mind. What many people don’t know, however, is that he’s also done a little bit of acting. Dan made his first and only acting appearance in a 2017 TV movie called The Revengers. There’s no information to suggest that he plans to do more acting.

5. He’s An Author

If you thought gamer, actor, and reality TV star were the only titles Dan could put on his resume, you thought wrong. Dan is also a published author. Dan has released three books over the years with the most recent being 2013’s, Punch It In: 24 Days To Crossing Your Goal Line.

6. He’s Been Invited To Speak At Colleges

Even when he was a teacher, Dan probably never guessed that he’d one day get the opportunity to tour college campuses as a guest speaker. That’s exactly what happened, though. Thanks to Big Brother, Dan has gotten the opportunity to do speaking engagements at colleges all over the country.

7. His YouTube Channel Has An Impressive Number Of Views

Content is king, and this is something that Dan has mastered. As a streamer, Dan has built a large following on YouTube where he currently has over 95,000 dedicated subscribers. His YouTube channel currently has more than 22.7 million total views and there’s no doubt that number is only going to increase.

8. He Collects Basketball Cards

Dan’s love for basketball extends far beyond watching and playing the sport. He also loves to collect basketball cards. He’s been involved in the hobby for many years, but he just recently decided to get back into it on a consistent basis. Occasionally, he’ll share photos of his card collection on Instagram. He also ships cards out once a year.

9. A Random Tweet Inspired Him To Start Streaming On Twitch

Sometimes the best inspiration can come from the least expected places. Several years ago, Dan received a tweet from djWhEAT who works for Twitch. In the tweet, he offered to get Dan into a gaming tour called Wizards of the Coast. Dan decided to go for it, and this decision ultimately led him to get into streaming. Little did he know, that decision would change his life forever.

10. He’s Still A Big Brother Fan

There are lots of reality TV stars who refuse to watch the shows that made them famous. For some people, this decision is the result of bad experiences or a conscious effort to separate themselves. Dan, however, doesn’t feel that way at all. He still watches Big Brother and he loves sharing his opinions on what’s going on during the seasons.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Is there a Harry Potter Reboot in the Works?
Why HBO Canceled Lovecraft Country
El Camino
Five Bizarre Injuries That Happened on the Set of TV Shows
Five Questions That ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Didn’t Answer
Check Out The Willy Wonka Cast Reunite for 50th Movie Anniversary
Five Awesome Soundtracks That Came from Awful Movies
Real Life Weird Stuff That Happened on the Set of The Conjuring
The Reason Why Robert De Niro Chose Not to Do The Movie “Big”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dan Gheesling
The Five Scariest Marvel Universe Villains of All-Time
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Randeep Hooda
Hugh Jackman Seems to Be Teasing a Return as Wolverine
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
the stranger by the shore
Studio Hibari Brings a Beautiful Film Made From Love and Hope With “The Stranger By The Shore”
dragon ball z saiyan
Every Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Ranked From Worst to Best
crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Announces Tons of New Anime and New Guests Heading to VCX
star wars visions
Lucasfilm Offers First Look at ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and it’s Spectacular
destiny 2
How Does Bungie Shake Things up With Destiny 2’s Mid-Season 14 Update?
solstice of heroes
How to Upgrade All of Your Solstice of Heroes 2021 Armor in Destiny 2
cyberpunk 2077
Is Cyberpunk 2077 Finally Fixed After All This Time?
vault of glass master mode
How Will The Vault of Glass Master Mode Work in Destiny 2?