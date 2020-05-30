There are some people who publish videos on YouTube and can’t get anyone outside of their family and friends to watch. Then there are some people, like Daniel Howell, who has managed to get millions of people to come to his channel on a regular basis. Since joining YouTube, Daniel has managed to earn over nearly 6.5 million subscribers, and his numbers don’t look like they’ll be stopping any time soon. Daniel has turned his social media fame into a legitimate career which has extended to opportunities off of the platform. From merchandise to radio and film, Daniel Howell officially does it all. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dan Howell.
1. He’s “Basically” Gay
In the summer of 2019, Dan courageously uploaded a video on his channel where he explained his sexuality. In a video titled, “I’m Basically Gay” Dan revealed that he had been struggling to come out for a while, but was finally at a place where he felt comfortable and confident enough to do so. The feedback from his subscribers was overwhelmingly positive and Daniel feels like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.
2. He Enjoys Traveling
Daniel was born and raised in The UK, but thanks to the success of his career, he has had the opportunity to travel to some cool places all over the world. Some of the destinations that Dan has been able to visit include Russia, Australia, Amsterdam, and the United States.
3. There Was A Petition To Get Him Cast In Winnie the Pooh
In 2015, one of Daniel’s supporters started a Change.org petition with the hopes of getting him cast as Christopher Robin in an upcoming Winnie the Pooh film. According to the petition, Daniel was a great option for the role because of his resemblance to Christopher Robin and his influential YouTube presence. He wasn’t cast for the part, but the petition got 39,785 followers.
4. He Hasn’t Been Very Active On YouTube Lately
Social media is Daniel’s claim to fame, but lately he hasn’t been very active. His coming out video was the last thing he uploaded to his YouTube channel, and he hasn’t posted a photo on Instagram since Christmas. However, Daniel does seem to be posting from his Twitter account, so his followers at least know he’s doing okay.
5. He Loves His Dog
All of the dog lovers out there know that nothing compares to the relationship between a human and their fur baby. Most people with dogs will probably tell you that they prefer spending time with their pet over other people. Daniel Howell would definitely agree. He has an adorable dog named Colin, and Daniel says the chance to see Colin is the only reason he comes home for the holidays.
6. He’s Struggled With Mental Health
Over the years, Daniel has been very open about his struggles with mental health. He was diagnosed with clinical depression and was prescribed medication to treat it. After sharing his personal experience with mental health, he became an ambassador for a UK based organization called Young Minds which aims to provide support and education for mental health related topics.
7. He Appreciates His Privacy
If you’re a fan of Daniel’s content, you know that he likes to be very transparent. But even though he has spent over a decade sharing his life with the internet, that doesn’t mean he wants all of his personal details to be shared with the world. He definitely appreciates his privacy and has things that he prefers not to discuss online.
8. He Hopes To Leave A Positive Impact
Since the very beginning of his career on YouTube, Daniel has always been a positive person. He’s all about sharing good vibes and he hopes that his time online will have a positive impact on others. He especially hopes that young members of the LGBT community will be inspired by his story.
9. He Tried To Run A Marathon
Daniel has found success in many of the things that he tried. Unfortunately, running a marathon wasn’t one of those things. Although he has never been the type to play sports, Daniel thought training for and running a marathon would be a great way to get himself in shape. Sadly, he ended up pulling out of the race the night before.
10. He Started YouTube For Fun
Before becoming a YouTuber himself, Daniel was a fan of other people’s content. He eventually decided that he wanted to express his creative side and start making videos, too. He had no way of knowing that the videos he was making for fun would eventually get him millions of followers.