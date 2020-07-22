10 Things You Didn’t Know about Danae Mercer

Influencers are everywhere now, which means that it is all but impossible to keep up with all of them. However, we want you to know who Danae Mercer is. She’s an influencer who makes it her life’s work to keep it real, and we don’t just mean a little. She’s keeping it real through and through. She doesn’t use filters in any of her photos or videos. She’s close to one million followers on the ‘gram, and she’s keeping it so real that her numbers just keep growing.
1. She’s Got a Motto
If you’ve got it, flaunt it. She’s a big believer in that motto, and we like it. However, her motto isn’t based on all the things in life people like to flaunt. She’s into flaunting her cellulite. She’s not a fan of body image issues, so she believes that you have to show off what you’ve got and learn to love all of you.
2. She’s a Former Editor-In-Chief
She knows what she’s talking about, too. She’s worked some high-profile gigs, such as that one time she was the editor-in-chief of Women’s Health (the Middle East edition). She learned a lot in her tenure as the woman in charge, and she uses that in her everyday life. Who doesn’t love a woman who applies what she’s learned?
3. She Knows Angles
She is the first person to tell you that she is well aware of what angles work best for her body. She knows darn well how to use the lighting and the angles in her life to highlight what’s good about her body versus what might not be her most flattering angle. The best part, though, is that she’s happy to show you how she did it – so you’re getting the amazing version versus the reality version each and every time. She’s so real.
4. She’s Cool with Herself
She’s 33. She’s single. She’s not a mother. She has a cat. She’s not the crazy cat lady, and she’s okay with that. But, she’s also okay with the simple fact that she’s simply not one person, but she is her own person. She’s not ashamed and embarrassed about any of it. She’s just living her life, and she’s loving her life.
5. She’s Grateful
Don’t think that it was easy for her to post unflattering photos of what she feels are her least flattering bits and pieces. This is not something easy to share with the world, but she’s so amazing to do it – and she is nothing short of grateful that she did. She gets comments and messages from women around the world who are feeling better about their own lives. They are powerful messages of change and positivity and they sometimes come from dark places. She’s grateful to have this platform to changes lives, even just a little.
6. She’s Freelance Now
This is a woman who has had an amazing life so far, and she’s taken it freelance. She’s currently working as a freelance health and travel journalist, which she adds to her long resume. She’s been with CNN Travel, the Sunday Times, BBS, The Guardian, The Telegraph, and so much more. She’s nothing short of completely accomplished.
7. She’s Educated
We might not know when she graduated or what she did while she was at the university, but we know she graduated and she did well for herself afterward. She is an alumni of Cambridge University. Since she’s only 33, we imagine that she wasn’t too much longer than a decade ago.
8. She’s Dealt with Eating Disorders
She discusses it a bit on her Instagram profile. She’s dealt with an eating disorder in the past, and she’s even relapsed. It’s so hard to have a body-positive image when the world is constantly telling you how you just aren’t good enough. It’s a lot, but she wants everyone to know that she is here for you, and she’s sharing her struggle so that someone else – hopefully – doesn’t have to start struggling.
9. She’s Not Shaming Anyone
Even if you love your poses and your flattering light and you’re not that comfortable showing features you’re not proud of, it’s all right. She is doing that, but she’s not expecting you, or anyone else, to follow suit. She’s just showing you how to do it, the results to expect, and how it’s done. Either learn the tricks from her or get a little of her confidence to take home with you – not everyone is as perfect as they look and seem on social media.
10. She’s the Girl Next Door
Okay, we made this up based on our own perception of her, but we are feeling it. She seems like the kind of gal who would come over with a glass of wine and some guac to share with you in her pajamas with a high bun and no makeup any time of the week without a second thought. She could be your best friend, and we are absolutely confident of that. Keep it up, girl. Keep it up.