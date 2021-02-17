Dani Rovira is no stranger to making people laugh. Born and raised in Spain, Dani didn’t always plan on being a comedian. Once he got started, however, it became impossible for him to envision himself doing anything else. Anyone who got the chance to see one of his routines probably felt the same way. In the years since getting started, Dani has become internationally known and he has gotten to tour throughout Spain and other parts of the world. In addition to comedy, he has also had a successful acting career and the possibilities of what he can do are starting to look endless. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dani Rovira.
1. He Is A Cancer Survivor
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a very difficult year for a lot of people. Although Dani wasn’t affected by the virus, he received some other shocking ned about his health. In March, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and underwent chemotherapy to fight the disease. Overcoming the illness was a very intense battle for Dani, but he is currently cancer free and enjoying a new lease on life.
2. He Studied Physical Education
If you’re a fan of Dani’s work, you may have assumed that he went college for something related to the arts, but that isn’t the case at all. He actually earned a degree in physical education and sports science from University of Granada. After college, however, he began to get involved in comedy and things quickly began to take off for him.
3. He Is An Award Winner
Getting the instant gratification of making people laugh is one thing, but getting recognition from other talented people in the industry is another. Not only has Dani earned the admiration of fans, but his colleagues value his work as well. He has won two awards over the years: a Goya Award in 2015 for Best New Actor and Cinematographer Circle Medals in 2015, also for Best New Actor.
4. He Loves Animals
People are cool and everything, but anyone who has ever had a pet knows that there’s something truly special about the bond between humans and animals. Dani is a devoted animal lover and a proud pet parent. He is also a strong advocate for the fair treatment of animals of all kind.
5. He Started A Non Profit
Dani considers himself an activist and he is all about doing things to benefit the greater good. He is the co-founder of an organization called the Ochotumbao Foundation. According to its website, “The Ochotumbao Foundation is a non-profit initiative that aims to support those projects aimed at improving the lives of the most disadvantaged people , conserving the environment and defending animals .”
6. He Is A Positive Person
Oftentimes, when people go through a lot of hard times in life, it can be hard for them to be optimistic. Luckily for Dani, he has always managed to maintain a positive outlook no matter what kinds of things he’s gone through. In turn, he does his best to share this positive mindset with others.
7. He Is A Writer, Director, And Producer
When most people think of Dani, comedy and acting are the two things that come to mind. In reality, however, he can do much more than that. He has also written, directed, and produced a handful of projects and we will likely see more behind the scenes work from him in the future.
8. He Likes To Read
Even though he is no longer a student in the traditional sense, gaining new information has always been one of Dani’s top priorities. Reading is one of Dani’s favorite ways to spend his free time. He often shares photos of the book he’s currently reading with his followers on Instagram.
9. He Is A Very Active Person
There are plenty of people who are perfectly content with hanging out at home all of the time, but that isn’t really Dani’s scene. He loves to get up and be active and regular exercise is a part of his routine. Instead of just sticking to the gym, however, Dani likes to incorporate other ways of working out including cycling and boxing.
10. He Loves To Travel
Dani was born and raised in Spain but he is a truly a man of the world. He loves to travel and has been able to visit several different countries. Some of the places he’s been include Greece and Mexico. No matter where he goes though, Spain will always have an extra special place in his heart.