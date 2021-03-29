When you have a close relationship with someone who lives in the public eye, it can be difficult to maintain your privacy. Dani Vitale has recently learned this first-hand after rumors began to surface that Dani may have been dealing drugs to her good friend Demi Lovato. Some of the rumors even went as far as to say that Dani played a role in Demi’s 2018 overdose. Demi, however, recently spoke publicly to dispel those rumors, but in many ways, the damage had already been done. As a result of what had been said, Dani missed out on several opportunities and her reputation took a big hit. Now that her name has essentially been cleared, she’s hoping to be able to bounce back and kick her career into overdrive again. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dani Vitale.
1. She Is An Ohio Native
Dani was born and raised in Cleveland, however, she moved to Los angeles when she was just 18-years-old. Even though the west coast is her home now, she will always have love for her home state. In an Instagram post she said, “You can take the girl out of Ohio, but you can’t take the Ohio out of the girl”.
2. She Is A Choreographer On The Masked Singer
Despite the fact that the whole Demi Lovato debacle put a damper on Dani’s career, she’s still gotten the chance to do some cool things in recent years. In 2020, she choreographed three episodes of the popular competition series The Masked Singer. She’s also done choreography for a few award shows including the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
3. She Is A Director
Dancer is the title that most people associate with Dani, but in reality she’s much more than that. She is a creative person through and through and she loves utilizing different methods of showing it. In 2019, she directed the music video for Halsey’s song “Clementine“. The video has gotten more than 12 million views on YouTube.
4. She Has A YouTube Channel
Dani may not be a huge YouTuber, but she certainly has the potential to be one. She started a YouTube channel in 2008 and she has uploaded well over a dozen videos throughout the years. She hasn’t been very consistent with her posts over the last few years, but it looks like she may be getting back into the groove of things.
5. She Started The Dance Team At Her High School
Dance has been a part of Dani’s life for almost as long as she can remember. It’s something she incorporates into everything she does and it’s allowed her to be a pioneer in different areas of her life. When she was in high school, she started a dance team at her school which still exists today.
6. Demi Lovato Isn’t The Only Star She’s Worked With
At this point in her career, Dani is probably best-known for her association with Demi Lovato, but she’s also worked with some other big names in the entertainment industry. Some of the other stars Dani has danced with include The Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kelly Clarkson.
7. She Has Some Acting Experience
While it doesn’t appear that Dani has ever had any serious aspirations to become an actress, she has managed to get some acting experience under her belt throughout the years. According to her IMDB page, she has two acting credits with the most recent being the 2020 film Valley Girl.
8. She Likes Taking Pictures
Dani may not think of herself as a photographer, but based on her Instagram activitiy it looks like she enjoys getting the chance to step behind the camera and take pictures. Not only is taking pictures another way for Dani to express her creative side, but it’s also the perfect way to capture memories.
9. She Is An Adventurous Person
Dancers have a reputation for being delicate, but that doesn’t mean that Dani doesn’t like to get out and live life to the fullest. She enjoys trying new things and having as many experiences as possible. Whether it be traveling or exploring a nearby trail, Dani is always up for a good adventure.
10. She’s Dealt With Depression
Once rumors began to circulate that Dani has something to do with Demi Lovato’s overdose, people started bashing her almost instantly. Even though she quickly denied that she had anything to do with the situation and clarified that she has never done drugs, people didn’t want to hear it. Because of the incident, Dani found herself dealing with feelings of depression and anxiety.