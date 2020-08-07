Dania Martinez has been popping up in some of TV’s most popular shows and movies for the last 20 years. No matter what kind of things you enjoy watching, you’ve probably seen Dania in something before. She has had roles in TV shows like The Sopranos and Devious Maids as well as films like X-Men: The Last Stand and Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay. Recently, it was announced that Dania would have a starring role in the upcoming Netflix series, Sweet Tooth. The show follows the story of Gus, a boy who ls half deer/half human as he leave his home only to discover that the world has been destroyed. An official debut for the show hasn’t been announced yet, but Dania’s fans can’t wait to see Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dania Ramirez.
1. She Went To College At 16
Dania has been a hard worker for her entire life. She’s always understood the importance of giving things her all and taking advantage of every opportunity. She was just 16-years-old when she became a student at Montclair State University. She graduated in 2001.
2. She Was A Volleyball Player
Dania’s time in college wasn’t only about academics. She was also a member of the school’s volleyball team where she quickly became a standout player. Her days as a competitive athlete may be over now, but her desire to be the best is something that she’s brought with her into her acting career.
3. She Was Born In The Dominican Republic
Dania was born in the Dominican Republic. When she as just 6 months old, her parents relocated to the United States to start building the foundation for a better life. However, Dania stayed behind and was raised by her grandmother. When Dania was 10-years-old, she moved to the United States to be with her parents. Her grandmother still lives in the Dominican Republic.
4. She Has Twins
In 2013, Dania and her husband, Bev, welcomed twin babies: Gaia and Aether. Dania told Parents.com, “I gave them unique names with meaning. I enlisted my husband to find the perfect names for our twins! Gaia means the “Greek goddess of Earth,” and Aether means the “Greek god of the upper air that only gods could breathe.”
5. She’s Worked With Jay-Z
Dania has had lots of cool experiences over the course of her career. Dania’s very first on screen appearance was opposite Jay-Z in the 1998 film, Streets is Watching. Over the next several years, she also appeared in music videos featuring artists like Sean Paul and Santana.
6. She Likes Video Games
Although she wouldn’t consider herself a gamer, Dania believes that video games can play an important role in people’s lives. She didn’t start playing video games until she moved to the United States, and she believes that they can help with things like confidence and problem solving skills. She told NBC News, “I think that video games can make you feel like you can become something bigger than what you are. And that feeling that you can work hard to make your dream come true connects all of us in the world.”
7. She Started A YouTube Channel
Dania already has a pretty impressive following on Instagram, but now she’s hoping to expand her reach to YouTube as well. She started posting on her YouTube channel about a year ago and she has shared a wide variety of videos. At the moment, her channel only has 175 subscribers.
8. She Loves The Simple Things
Even after spending so many years in the entertainment industry, Dania has never been the type to get caught up in the hype. She has always been the king of person who enjoys the simple things in life, and that hasn’t changed as she’s become more and more successful. When Dania has time off from work, she loves putting her phone down and soaking up moments with her loved ones.
9. She Didn’t Watch TV Until She Was 5
The home Dania grew up in the DR didn’t have any electricity or running water. As a result, she wasn’t able to enjoy many of the things that other kids her age were used to. She told D23.com that she didn’t even watch TV for the first time until she was 5-years-old.
10. She Loves Giving Back To The Community
Helping others is something that has always been important to both Dania and her husband. Dania says, “We have been blessed and it is always important to enjoy your gifts and blessings and pass the good fortune forward. We share that common passion to be an active part of the change we want to see. I am always proud to lend any help I can.”