Just a month ago, Daniel Diemer’s name and face were virtually unknown to most people. That is quickly starting to change, though. Since the release of the Netflix movie, The Half of It, Daniel has become one of the most talked about young actors. In the movie, he plays the role of Paul Munsky, a slightly awkward high school football player who hires a classmate to help him write love letters to the girl he likes. He and his newly appointed letter writer, Ellie Chu (played by Leah Lewis), eventually form a close friendship that will probably bring you to tears. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Daniel Diemer.
1. His Original Plan Was To Be A Doctor
When Daniel Diemer completed high school, he enrolled in college to study pre-med. Although he initially planned on working in the medical field, he developed an interest and acting and realized it was his calling. He decided to leave school to give acting a legitimate shot.
2. He’s A Published Author
Daniel Diemer can officially add “author” to his resume. Not only did he write and publish a book, but he did so before he was even 13. When he was just 12-years-old, he wrote a story about a penguin detective that ended up being published.
3. He Loves Hiking
There’s nothing better than getting out and enjoying some fresh air. This is especially true after you’ve had a really long day. With that being said, hiking is one of Daniel Diemer’s favorite hobbies. He jokes that hiking is one of the best ways to make your life look cooler on Instagram than it actually is.
4. He’s A Taylor Swift Fan
Hiking may be one of Daniel’s favorite outdoor activities, but what about the times when he can’t get outside? When he’s stuck in the house, one of his favorite things to do is dance around to Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande songs.
5. He Was An Athlete
For most of his life, Daniel assumed that sports would be his ticket to success in life. He was a stellar athlete and grew up playing multiple sports including tennis, volleyball, and soccer. However, sports related injuries resulted in him no longer being able to play at a competitive level.
6. He Loves Poetry
Although Daniel’s character in The Half of It needed writing help to impress the girl he liked, Daniel has that under control in real life. Daniel loves to write poetry and recently finished a book that he plans to publish by the end of the year.
7. He Has A Girlfriend
With the success of The Half of It, lots of people are wondering whether or not Daniel is on the market. I hate to be the bearer of bad news for anyone who was planning on shooting their shot, but Daniel isn’t single. He is in a happy relationship with a woman named Larissa Dias.
8. He Really Liked The Taco Sausage
Aside from the characters and the story itself, one of the most memorable things about The Half of It was the taco sausage. As the name suggests, the taco sausage consists of a hard taco shell wrapped around a deliciously seasoned sausage. Although it was part of his role to act like he liked the unique dish, Daniel says he really did enjoy it. He told Brief Take, ” I ate probably 12 I think over the course of those scenes…And they were delicious. They were delicious. They had some guacamole on them, cilantro, the sausages were great, so [chuckles] I got very lucky.”
9. He Was A Ping Pong Coach
One of the most heartwarming scenes in the movie, involves a ping pong game between Ellie and Paul. It takes Paul a second to get acclimated to the flow of the game, but in real life Daniel is a pretty talented ping pong player. Daniel was a ping pong coach for 5 summers where he worked with kids to teach them the game.
10. He’s Been Using Quarantine To Stay Creative
For lots of people, this quarantine has resulted in a lot more free time. While some people aren’t sure what to make of their new schedules, Daniel has decided that he wants to spend his time working on his creative ventures. He hopes to come out of this period feeling refreshed and focused on achieving his goals.