Four Things You Don’t Know about Young and the Restless’ Daniel Goddard

Young and the Restless fans were shocked and saddened when Daniel Goddard left the show. We all love Cane so much, even though he did come onto the show with what we can only call some serious issues. He is a man who has a lot going on in his life, and he’s a man who did some questionable things since the day he came to Genoa City, but he’s so charming that we don’t even care. Yes, we said it. We don’t even care how many horrible and no good things he did around here. We just know that we miss him, and we thought we would honor his recent departure with a few fun facts about the actor.
He Almost Finished College
We would not be surprised if, at some point in his life, he decides to go back and finish all the way. He was very close to achieving this goal of graduating with a degree in finance when he left his schooling and took a job working on a show in Australia. Oh, yes, did we mention that he is not American? He’s very much Australian, which means that he has an accent that we are just saddened that we don’t get to hear. We wish we did, but we just don’t.
He’s Married, Sorry
A big part of his charm is that he is a handsome man, and ladies love that. They don’t care what he did to anyone on television because he is so attractive, but that’s also a problem for those biggest fans of his who might just want a bit more from him. He’s a man who has been around the block a time or two, and that’s not something we want to forget. But, he’s also married. He has a lovely wife and two children. He married Rachael Marcus back in 2002 and they have gone on to have two sons in their nearly 18 years of marriage. They have a song born in 2006 and another born in 2008.
He Didn’t Choose to Go
From the announcement that he made on his social media pages, it appears that he is not the one who wanted to leave the soap. He wrote on Instagram, “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the news that I will no longer be part of the cast of Young and the Restless. I’m as shocked and gutted as you are. I almost didn’t post but I felt that the most loyal and loving fans an actor could wish for deserved to know and watch the last story arc knowing the rich meaning behind it. I’m forever grateful for the 13 years I have been a part of the Y&R family, but sadly, it seems that without Neil and Lily, there is just no Cane,” as a departing statement.
He Could Come Back
He originated this role back in 2007, and this is not the first time that he’s left the show. Cane was allegedly killed back in 2011 and the actor was let go then, too. But, it seems that things worked out better for him in the long run because his fans loved him so much that they did all the protesting things that they needed to do so that he could keep his job and come back. The death his character suffered was changed around a bit to make it less permanent, and he was able to come back and take over the role. However, it’s been a very rough year with his marriage to Lily ending after he had a brief and very mild – but still hurtful and wrong – affair with Victoria while his wife was in prison. When her on-screen father passed away in real life, it was another crushing blow for the actor. It seems things did not work out well for him in 2019, and he’s gone for good. Well, we do hope that the phrase “For good” is a loose one and he comes back sooner rather than later. We cannot imagine that they will leave him behind forever. He has a huge fanbase as far as the ladies are concerned, so he could come back.