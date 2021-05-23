10 Things You Didn’t Know about Daniel LaBelle

Daniel LaBelle is a TikTok star in a world of TikTok stars. He posts his content to his social media channels, and the people who follow him adore all he has to share. He is a man who has millions of followers, but social media is not his only job. He’s also a man with many other things going on in his life, and his social media platform simply makes his professional life that much easier with all the recognition it sends his way. Who is he? We can tell you everything you need to know.
1. He is in His 30s
Daniel LaBelle grew up in a generation that is much better than the one kids today are growing up in. Born in the 80s, he got to go to school without social media and cell phones and the internet, and it was just a simpler time. He knows what an encyclopedia is and how to use one. He’s older than Google – and that is not a joke. He was born on August 22, 1987.
2. He’s From Wisconsin
Born and raised in Wisconsin, he’s a Midwesterner at heart. He grew up in a simple place during a simple time, and we don’t know what is more American than that. Honestly, it is the American dream and most people didn’t realize it until it was too late.
3. He is a Photographer
His number one passion in life is his photography. He loves taking photos, and he is quite good at it. He runs his own photography business, and he specializes in wedding photos and lifestyle branding sessions. However, you can probably ask him to take your photos and for the right price, he will do it.
4. He is a College Grad
He went to college in Arkansas. He studied digital art at John Brown University. It’s located in Siloam Springs. He always felt called to the arts, and this was his way of being sure he learned as much about it as possible, and that he was able to increase his knowledge and become the best.
5. He is a Runner
Growing up, he was either interested in art, or he was interested in his fitness. He turned himself into a long-distance runner, which is such a great thing to do. It’s a great way to not only get the exercise you need to stay in shape and stay fit, but it’s also good for your mental clarity, too. Nothing clears your mind like running.
6. He Enjoys Art
From the time he was a child, he felt called to create art. He says he was only three when he was doing things like drawing. He took classes to learn to paint, and he always loved creating, drawing, and making things out of nothing. Art has always spoken to him, and it shows.
7. He is Married
He is married to his lovely wife, Bailey Nicole LaBelle. She is a woman who is strong in her faith, who is proud of her husband, and who makes sure she shares with the world that while there are so many good things to appreciate, the internet is a highlight reel for most and should be taken only with a grain of salt. They wed in October 2016, and they honeymooned in Mexico.
8. He and His Wife Dealt with Infertility
It is our heart’s prayer to them that they are able to use their own strength and their own faith in God to remember that His plan is greater than all of the plans that they might make in their own minds and hearts. Dealing with infertility is a situation that many couples face, and it’s never easier no matter how many times you look at it, discuss it, or learn that you are not alone.
9. He Loves his Wife’s Smile
He once posted a photo of himself with his lovely wife on Instagram, and he said that it was her squinty eye smile that he noticed first about her on their first meeting. It’s a beautiful smile, and we love it, too. We get that he is captivated by her. She does seem to radiate beauty and joy from the inside out.
10. He Has a Huge Following
Just on Instagram, this is a man who has more than 1.2 million followers. He has more than many of the most popular female influencers in the game, and it all has to do with this talents, with his friendliness, and we think with his guy-next-door appeal. He seems genuine and down-to-earth, and it seems like it might be difficult to dislike Daniel LaBelle.