10 Things You Didn’t Know about Daniel Shaw

When Daniel Shaw began his journey on season 8 of The Voice in Australia, it didn’t take long for viewers to fall in love with him. Throughout the season, he continued to impress everyone who heard his voice and many people were sure that he was going to be crowned the winner. Needless to say, there were a lot of people (including Daniel) who were disappointed when he came in second place, however, his time on the show has still done lots of positive things for his career. If you’re a fan of Daniel and his music, there’s a very good chance that you haven’t seen — or heard — the last of him yet. Keep reading to learn more about Daniel Shaw.
1. He Was A Street Performer Prior To Being On The Voice
Getting the chance to compete on The Voice was an especially exciting moment for Daniel because he had been performing on the street before joining the show. While street performing may not be the most glamorous option, it certainly helped Daniel hone his skills.
2. He And Boy George Got Off On The Wrong Foot
Any time you’re on a competition show, you want to make a good impression on the judges. Unfortunately for Daniel, however, he and and Boy George got off to a very awkward start. After Daniel’s blind audition the two had a miscommunication after Boy George asked Daniel if he plays the guitar. Daniel responded by saying “no one cares” whether he does or not. Boy George felt that the comment was rude and he got up and stormed off.
3. He Has Been On The Charts Since The Voice
Not winning The Voice was somewhat of a low moment for Daniel, but he didn’t stay down for long. Things have been going well for him since his appearance and he has actually made his way to the music charts. His EP, Cross the Line, actually earned a spot in the top 10.
4. He Was Accused Of Having Backwards Views
Like most people who suddenly find themselves thrust in the spotlight, it didn’t take long for things from Daniel’s past to start coming out of the woodwork. An old school made of his suggested that Daniel had some “backwards views” that may have played a role in why he lost the show. This person didn’t go into much detail about what these views were, however.
5. He Wasn’t Expecting Anything To Come From His Audition For The Voice
Have you ever gone into a situation expecting the least but getting the most? That’s exactly what happened during Daniel’s time on The Voice. He told 9Now, “Auditioning hasn’t gone well for me in the past and when I first auditioned for The Voice, there was no expectation at all to be honest. I wasn’t expecting anything out of this and I’m getting so much more than I could ever imagine.”
6. His Goal Is To Be Unique
There are lots of people in the music industry who get caught up trying to sound like whatever artist is hot at the moment, but that isn’t how Daniel wants his career to go. He aims to set himself apart by having unique sound that is unlike any of the other artists in the business.
7. He Released His First Album When He Was 12
Just because Daniel was performing on the street before coming on The Voice doesn’t mean that he didn’t have any experience. He actually released his first album when he was just 12-years-old which resulted in him going on tour across Australia and the United States.
8. His Dad Always Encouraged His Musical Pursuits
Daniel comes from a family where creativity was always encouraged and music was a big part of the atmosphere. During an interview with Live Wire AU he said, “I started off on the piano along with my elder sister under my dad’s guidance. At times, I was near giving up, but my dad wouldn’t let me. I was and am a very shy person so he had given me the push that I needed to be who I am today.”
9. He’s A Big Billy Joel Fan
Even though Daniel doesn’t want to sound like any other artists, there are still some people who have influenced and inspired him over the years. One of the artists he enjoys the most is the legendary Billy Joel. Daniel is also a fan of Elton John. He started his career with performing covers 0f both artists’ songs and eventually creating his own style.
10. His Goal Is Always To Connect With His Listeners
Most people would agree that the best songs are the ones that make you feel something. During his blind audition on The Voice, Daniel picked “Beneath Your Beautiful” because he was hoping to connect with the judges. This feeling is something he hopes to continue to his music.